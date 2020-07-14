HARDWICK POLICE
On July 7 at 8:47 p.m., the Hardwick Police, Fire and Rescue departments responded to Wolcott Street for a report of a car that had gone into the river. Police say Anthony Bellavance, 18, was travelling east on Wolcott Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the river. Bellavance was transported to Copley Hospital for treatment.
—————
Shawn Baker, 36, Hardwick, was charged with driving with a suspended license on July 14. He was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 12 to answer to the charge.
