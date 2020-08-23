ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On August 17 at 5:06 p.m., Carlos Perez, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged with Unlawful Trespass and Christian Haines, 26, of St. Johnsbury was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release. Both will answer their charges in Caledonia Superior court on November 30.

