VSP - DERBY
On July 21 at approximately 10:08 p.m., Police and Glover Ambulance responded to a report of a golf cart rollover with injuries on Hinton Hill Road in Westmore. Police believe Logan Verge, 16, of Irasburg was traveling west with four passengers when the golf cart lost control, rolled over, and came to rest off of the traveled portion of the road. All occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries and three were transported to North Country Hospital.
_____
On July 21, Vermont State Police received a report that Rachael Sylvia, 36, of Barnstead, N.H. got lost while hiking on Jay Peak in Jay. Police believe Sylvia walked off of the trail and became unaware of her whereabouts.
The Vermont State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department, and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service responded to the area. Sylvia was eventually located on steep terrain in the dark by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Members of the Jay Fire Department led her out of the woods to safety. Sylvia was not in need of medical attention.
_____
On July 4 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Troopers responded to an ATV crash on a VASA trail near Vermont Route 14 in Coventry. David Smith, 53, of Derby reportedly went too far to the left of a road while navigating a corner and hit a fence post, causing damage to his ATV. Smith sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to North Country Hospital and was later released.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
The St. Johnsbury Police Department is investigating a reported burglary that occurred on July 21 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Police believe there was forced entry into Christopher Sargent’s home on Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury and that personal property was taken. Anyone with knowledge of this case is asked to contact Officer Gerrish of the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.
ORLEAN’S COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
On July 20, Robert Frank Jr., 55, was charged with Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release. He will appear in Orleans County Superior Court on July 21 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge. Frank reportedly called Orlean’s County Sheriff’s Department to report that his truck window was smashed. Upon arrival, Deputies believed that Frank had consumed alcohol, in violation of his court ordered conditions. Frank also allegedly had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Orlean’s County. He was taken into custody and detoxed at Northern State Correctional Facility.
_____
On July 17 at 4:30 p.m., Gerard Poulin, 33, of Derby was issued a citation for the offense of Unlawful Mischief. Poulin will appear Olreans’s County Superior Court to answer to the charge. Deputies responded to the Sunoco in Derby for a report of a male that had broken a window of an abandoned vehicle in the Sunoco parking lot. Witnesses believe that a Sunoco employee had broken the window. Deputies questioned Poulin, a Sunoco employee, who allegedly broke the window to look at items inside the car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.