VSP WILLISTON

On Aug. 17 at approximately 8:21 p.m., Windsor Fairbank, 18, of Greensboro, was charged with careless and negligent operation. A Trooper with Vermont State Police stopped Fairbank for allegedly driving 105 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on I-89 Southbound in Richmond. He was released on scene and is due to appear before Chittenden County Family Court at a later date to answer to the charge.

