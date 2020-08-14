VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

On August 14 at approximately 7:10 a.m., Troopers from Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 South in Waterford. Police believe Carson Ware Sr., 72, of Massena, N.Y. was traveling south on I-91 when he merged onto I-93 south and drifted off the roadway, colliding with the guard rail. There were no injuries, but there was substantial damage to the guard rail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments