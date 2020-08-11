ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On August 11 Michelle Skinner, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged with unlawful trespass. Police believe Skinner was inside the Maplefields Store that evening, despite having received a prior notice of trespass from the facility. She was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on October 26 to answer to the charge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments