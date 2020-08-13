Recent Action by Local Law Enforcement

Jonathan Serrano

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

On Aug. 13 at 12:18 a.m., Jonathan Serrano, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with DUI #2 refusal. Serrano will appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Nov. 30 to respond to the charge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments