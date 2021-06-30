WEST BURKE — There’s no historical reason to delay a possible wastewater project in the ground near the town office building.
That’s the conclusion of the University of Vermont Archaeology Program following digging and soil exploration at the 212 School St. site.
“As a result of subsurface testing, no pre-Contact Native American sites or historic Euroamerican sites were identified,” notes a 20-page report produced by Valerie Lanza and Dr. John Crock, from the Consulting Archaeology Program at UVM.
The site has been identified as a possible location for a small wastewater system for multiple users. The Town of Burke, with assistance from the VT DEC (Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation), is conducting a Wastewater Feasibility study. The proposed work will first include machine excavation of test pits approximately 4-5 feet wide, 12 feet long, and 5-7 feet deep with the potential for one test pit to be excavated deeper to better determine groundwater table levels.
This will be followed by the recording of soil descriptions and inspection of pits by regulators and then the backfilling of test pits and restoration of the ground surface. All soil testing test pits are proposed for a vacant lot located immediately north of the existing building at 212 School St.
The archaeological study was needed in advance of the environmental soil testing as part of the permit process due to federal funding through the VT DEC.
The site was deemed appropriate for the archaeological study because the area is located between tributaries of the Sutton River and the West Branch of the Passumpsic River. It was considered a possible location for pre-Contact era Native American occupation.
The archaeological study consisted of the excavation of a total of 11 test pits. The effort unearthed nothing of significance. Diggers found glass shards, metal nails, brick and a nearly 16-inch long piece of ceramic.
“These artifacts were not considered significant and were not collected,” the report notes.
Because the excavation found no evidence of a Native American or early settler presence the process of determining the site’s suitability for a wastewater system can continue unabated by a concern for the past.
“We recommend that no further archaeological work is necessary prior to soil testing, and that the proposed project receive a determination of No Historic Properties Affected,” notes the report. “Furthermore, the results of this study also demonstrate that no further archaeological work should be required in advance of future development of the parcel for wastewater facilities or otherwise.”
The possibility of a small wastewater system in West Burke was brought forward by the One Burke committee, which advocates infrastructure improvements for the overall benefit of the village. A second site for a similar small sewer system is being considered in East Burke off Maple Lane.
Now that the archaeological study has been done with no discoveries of historical significance more intense soil testing can occur at the West Burke location.
