BERLIN CITY POLICE
Kevin Fradette, 28, of Hardwick was taken into custody July 11 on two counts of violation of conditions of release after a traffic stop for a minor motor vehicle violation on Rt. 302 in Berlin. Police said he was out past his curfew and operating a motor vehicle, both violations of court-ordered conditions. He was taken into custody, processed at the Berlin Police Department and issued a citation into Caledonia Court, Criminal Division on July 13 to answer to the charges.
—————
On June 17 Berlin police officers were sent to McDonald’s on Rt. 302 in Berlin, in reference to a grand larceny complaint. Through the ongoing investigation it was determined a 38-year-old female from Hardwick, Crystal Davies, had committed the crimes of grand larceny and embezzlement. She was an employee at the time of the incident.
On July 10 after interviewing Davies, she was processed at the Berlin PD for two counts of grand larceny and two counts of embezzlement, and released on a citation to appear Sept 17 at the Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division.
—————
A minor motor vehicle violation led to a cocaine bust during a July 11 traffic stop on Rt. 302 in Berlin.
During the stop, it was determined the male passenger, Robert Yerly, 28, of Hardwick was in possession of cocaine. Vermont State Police was contacted for a K9 sniff of the vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted, which located the cocaine.
Yerly stated the cocaine was his. Officers took him into custody for processing at the Berlin PD, and Yerly was issued a citation into Washington Court, Criminal Division Aug. 20 to answer to the charge.
—————
STATE — DERBY
Troopers from the state police Derby barracks responded July 11 to the area of Prospect Street in Orleans, for a report of a possible burglary. Through investigation it was revealed Cody Hall, 31, of Hudson, N.Y., had entered a residence unlawfully and assaulted a resident, say police. Hall was located on scene and placed under arrest on allegations of burglary and simple assault. Processed at the Derby barracks, Hall was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Bail was set at $1,000 surety bond or cash, and he was given a July 13 court date in Orleans.
