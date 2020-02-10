HAVERHILL, NH — The Haverhill Library Association will hold a reception honoring now retired and longest serving Trustee, Vesta Smith. Vesta has been a volunteer at the Library since 1977, and a board member since 1984, serving as president for 17 of those years and also as secretary.

It wasn’t only the library that she and her late husband, Victor, were involved in. They were active in the effort to save Bidell Bridge and helped get Haverhill Corner on the national Register of Historic Places. They also worked to preserve the Haverhill Academy buildings, including Pearson Hall and Alumni Hall — Vesta served on the board of Haverhill Heritage, Inc. (Court Street Arts). She remains an active member of the Corner’s First Congregational Church and still serves as moderator along with in other leadership positions at the church, including the Women’s Fellowship.

