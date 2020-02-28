Record Fish Caught In Stewartstown

Andy Schafermeyer, NH Fish and Game, left, and Thomas Knight, right, hold up the record lake trout that Knight caught in Stewartstown on Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo)

Thomas Knight caught a whopper.

The angler from Meredith, N.H., reeled in a massive 37.6 pound lake trout while ice fishing at Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown on Tuesday.

