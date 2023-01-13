Records Show State’s Attorney Sarah George Tries To Have AG Prosecutor Towed During Murder Case Spat

While the Vermont Attorney General’s Office was fighting recently to convict a meat cleaver-wielding man for murdering his wife and trying to kill his mother-in-law, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was trying to get a car owned by a prosecutor towed from the Burlington courthouse.
And even after the Attorney General’s Office successfully prosecuted the murder case that George had refused to tackle, she subsequently tried to get the AG’s office banned permanently from the parking garage under the courthouse.
That’s the finding of a more than six-week investigation by Vermont News First that included multiple interviews and almost 200 pages of documents provided by six state offices in response to requests for public records.
The towing incident is the latest in an ongoing statewide spat that developed when George dismissed two murder charges and two attempted murder charges in Chittenden County on May 31, 2019. The three defendants each said they would use an insanity defense and George indicated she believed she would be unable to successfully fight the insanity defenses in each case.
Gov. Phil Scott asked then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan to make his own independent review of each of the three cases dismissed by George. Donovan later refiled the charges against the three defendants.
The Vermont AG’s office has now obtained convictions in two cases – Veronica Lewis and Aita Gurung — with the third prosecution still pending. After the three dismissals by George, then-U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan also secured a criminal conviction in one of the cases. Nolan overcame the insanity claim in a gun possession charge against Lewis.
George said at the time she took personal offense that Gov. Scott made the request and she also was unhappy that Donovan, whose office has the same jurisdiction to prosecute crimes, would even look at the cases.
George said she thought the actions of both Scott and Donovan were political. The Governor, who maintains a primary purpose of government is public safety, said he just wanted a second look at three cases that he considered among the most serious in recent times in Vermont.
The dismissals by George also came nine days after she and veteran deputy prosecutor Susan Hardin deflated an insanity defense used during the high-profile trial of Steven Bourgoin, 38, of Williston on five counts of second-degree murder for a wrong-way fiery crash that killed five teens on Interstate 89.
Repeated attempts to reach George in recent weeks for comments were unsuccessful. She finally responded Friday afternoon that she was tied up in court all afternoon. George said a timeline included in the public records disclosure told the story.
Parking wars
In the most recent homicide case, Aita Gurung, 39, was charged with the brutal killing of his wife Yogeswari Khadka, 32, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal, 54, at their Hyde Street home on Oct. 12, 2017.
As the trial approached, at least by Sept. 20, the AG’s Office had contacted Vermont Building and General Services, which oversees the operations at state facilities, about securing temporary parking and office space at the Edward J. Costello Courthouse.
Domenica Padula, chief of the AG’s criminal division, and William McSalis, director of BGS Safety & Security, agreed the state prosecutors could get four parking spaces in the underground garage at the courthouse at 32 Cherry St.
McSalis noted there was plenty of parking and that some state workers with assigned spaces at the Costello courthouse were still working remotely.
Up to four women from the AG’s Office would be working late into the night after the trial ended each weekday afternoon. They did not want to have to try to carry evidence, legal papers and other items along dark Burlington Streets at 9 or 10 p.m. to their respective cars, which would be left in random parking spots in the city.
As the Gurung trial commenced, George began a personal effort to tow at least one car after somebody parked in a spot designated for Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Sally Adams, records show.
George asked BGS about towing the vehicle. She also asked the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department about towing, and she also asked the Court Clerk’s Office, according to interviews.
Nobody was willing to help George have the car towed, in part because they said they did not have authority. They also believed it was unwarranted and there were empty spaces available in the garage.
As the flap began to develop, McSalis wrote in an email to his bosses, “Sarah George is trying to tow a car parking in one of her staff’s spots at 32 Cherry. Court security told her she cant do that, and they don’t intend to let the tow truck into the garage to allow it to happen,” McSalis wrote.
As the incident continued to develop that day, McSalis wrote the immediate plan was for an employee to send information about the car so the owner could be identified and asked why it was parked in the spot.
“The car may belong to the AG’s team, but maybe not,” he said.
McSalis, a retired FBI special agent, then told his bosses his email was, “Just a heads up because this can turn ugly(er) fast,” he wrote.
And it did.
In a follow-up email, McSalis noted George was still fired up. “Most of her staff’s spots are empty right now, but she still wants to tow it.”
An email exchange between BGS and the AG’s office in September had identified four people by name that would be using the temporary parking: Assistant Attorney Generals Rose Kennedy and Sophie Stratton, the primary prosecutors on the case, Armina Medic, the AG’s victim advocate and Padula.
By coincidence two had worked earlier side-by-side with Sarah George. Kennedy, a former Rutland County State’s Attorney, had been a deputy, along with George when Donovan was the top Chittenden County prosecutor.
Medic had been a longtime victim advocate in the Chittenden County office for Donovan and George, but moving to the AGs office in Montpelier.
The underground parking section in question has 38 marked spots used by the court staff, state’s attorney’s office, the corrections department and the buildings division, according to a diagram provided by the state. The spots are part of the original portion of the courthouse.
There is a second parking section that was added when the original courthouse building was expanded from Pearl Street south to Cherry Street.
The only way cars can get into the restricted underground parking areas is to have a specially issued electronic badge from BGS to open the garage door or to buzz the security desk and ask the guard to open it remotely.
BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch in an email to Annie Noonan of the Vermont State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Department said, “we’ve relayed to our team that we have support and concurrence from your office that Sarah does not have the right to tow vehicles from state grounds.”
Fitch adds, “Anything else you can do on your end to bring resolution to this matter is greatly appreciated.”
George had tried earlier to cut BGS, which is responsible for the parking spots and building use, out of the discussion when dealing with Padula.
“I’m not sure why a request for parking in our garage went through the central office rather than directly to us – but wanted to reach out to start over,” George said in an email to Padula.
It was unclear why George’s email was still trying to do the work assigned to BGS. George then decided to move forward on her own without BGS.
“I’m cutting them out of the conversation and asking you directly how many spots you need and for how long?” George asked Padula on Oct. 6.
“We don’t have spots available in our garage as they are all used by folks who drive to work, but we might have two in the 108 Cherry parking garage that we can offer,” George wrote.
It was unclear how George was offering the two spots, when BGS controls the space.
George’s claim of no available spots was in sharp contrast to the four spots that were assigned to the AG in September by Building and General Services.
Even longtime Superior Court Clerk Christine Brock found herself in the doghouse when she attempted to try to determine who might have parked in the underground garage spot used by Chittenden prosecutor Sally Adams.
Adams wrote an email to Brock and Harold Campbell, the BGS facilities supervisor asking them to remind their staffs about parking in the proper assigned spots.
In an email with the subject line “parking (again!)” Adams wrote, “We have repeatedly asked that this not happen and it continues to happen.”
Adams asked Brock and Harold Campbell to pass the message along to their staffs “and also to all tenants of the Costello Courthouse who’s (sic) badge access allows them access to the parking garage.”
Brock forwarded the note five minutes later as requested to the staff and also included criminal defense lawyers that attend hearings at the courthouse. Brock added in bold letters for her staff, “Just a reminder that we should not be parking in the parking garage in parking spaces that are not designated for use by court staff.”
Five minutes later Adams fired back an email, asking Brock (with a copy to George) to explain why the court clerk had shared her initial message with six named people “and about 70 other individuals who either have no badge access to the Costello Courthouse or have no business being forwarded an email from me?”
“It is very concerning,” Adams wrote during the Oct. 3 email.
Parking Wars: Part 2
So just after it looked like peace had been restored at the Costello Courthouse, there was an interesting twist at the end of the Gurung trial.
Assistant Attorney General Cindy Maguire sent a note to then-Attorney General Susanne Young on Oct. 29, that “yesterday we received a communication from the SA banning us from the parking garage. It is an unnecessary point of stress and honestly feels vindictive,” wrote Maguire, who is assigned to the Department for Children and Families.
“Any help from above would be greatly appreciated. And apologies for bothering you such a seemingly trivial matter,” Maguire told Young.
Maguire had noted in a separate email to Attorney General Young that there was plenty of space available for parking in the garage. It appeared that many from the office of the State’s Attorney (SA) were working from home.
“For what it is worth on any given day there are 6-8 SA spaces open. They are on a hybrid schedule, so there is ample parking open. Any help appreciated,” said Maguire, a former Chittenden County deputy prosecutor.
John Campbell, executive director of the State’s Attorneys & Sheriffs, was among those offering apologies. He said he was sorry Commissioner Fitch and BGS “for having to deal with a problem that I thought had been resolved. Just to be clear, our department absolutely supports the temporary allocation of parking spots to the Attorney General’s Office for use by its prosecutors who are currently trying the Gurung case.”
“Further I find it odd that our Chittenden County Office has raised the issue again because the four spots are clearly marked as ‘Reserved Parking for Attorney General Office Only.’ Once again, I’m sorry that your folks had to waste their time dealing with such a trivial matter,” John Campbell said.
Included in the records produced on Dec. 15 by the State’s Attorneys & Sheriffs is an unsigned, undated memo that appears to provide a different assessment from the day-to-day emails written at the time. The memo was submitted from Sarah George’s office.
The memo from George’s office said that on the second day of cars being parked in the wrong spots, a note was left indicating that future violations would mean cars would be towed. Yet the emails from the day before from people that actually control the garage and the parking had made clear that no towing would take place.
The handwritten note left on the offending car did not leave a name or phone number for the driver to reach out and have a conversation.
A copy of the note was turned over as part of the public records request. It said, “You are parked in a spot reserved for State’s Attorneys employees. You may not park here.
Please do not do it anymore or you will have your vehicle towed.”
It was signed “SAS” apparently trying to indicate the central office of the State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, which is known within state government as SAS.
John Campbell said nobody in his office left the note and nobody was authorized to sign it that way.
The Attorney General’s Office sought an extension on the four spaces “because of court proceedings on the horizon” in Burlington for the staff.
The third homicide case, passed over by George, is still moving toward a possible trial.
Padula in an email to McSalis on Dec. 8 asked about possible permanent parking spots being allocated to the AGs office at the Burlington courthouse.
“We have some expected appearances next week and any help you could provide would be greatly appreciated!,” Padula wrote.
McSalis responded with a diagram of newly assigned spots for the AG’s Office at 32 Cherry Street.
“The Judicial Security Officers at the Courthouse can help you find them,” he said. McSalis said there would be some rudimentary signage to start and permanent signs eventually.
