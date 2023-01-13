Records Show State’s Attorney Sarah George Tries To Have AG Prosecutor Towed During Murder Case Spat

Prosecutor Sarah George looks at the jury as jurors receive instructions from Judge Kevin Griffin, not seen, during the Steven Bourgoin murder trial in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of the Vermont man facing murder charges in the deaths of five teenagers after he caused a head-on crash by driving the wrong way on an interstate. (Glenn Russell/VTDigger.org via AP, Pool, File)

While the Vermont Attorney General’s Office was fighting recently to convict a meat cleaver-wielding man for murdering his wife and trying to kill his mother-in-law, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George was trying to get a car owned by a prosecutor towed from the Burlington courthouse.

And even after the Attorney General’s Office successfully prosecuted the murder case that George had refused to tackle, she subsequently tried to get the AG’s office banned permanently from the parking garage under the courthouse.

