Recovery Community Expands In Littleton
During Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting, Eric Moran, peer resource director for White Horse Recovery, informed the town of White Horse's plans to expand recovery services in Littleton, to include a partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient program, and community behavioral health programs. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The recovery community in Littleton is expanding and planning new programs for those overcoming addictions and building new lives.

During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Eric Moran, peer resource director for the Center-Ossipee-based White Horse Recovery Behavioral Health Services, presented plans for Littleton and asked town officials to endorse a letter of support.

