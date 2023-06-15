Recovery Community Expands In Littleton

LITTLETON — The recovery community in Littleton is expanding and planning new programs for those overcoming addictions and building new lives.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Eric Moran, peer resource director for the Center-Ossipee-based White Horse Recovery Behavioral Health Services, presented plans for Littleton and asked town officials to endorse a letter of support.
White Horse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has absorbed the North Country Serenity Center, located across from the Littleton Opera House and established in 2011 to provide a recovery-oriented and lifelong continuum of care.
The facility that today provides advocacy, activities, life skills and training, family support groups, one-on-one coaching, and peer-to-peer support is now called The Shed at Serenity Center (“shed” meaning a place where one can shed one’s old life and begin anew).
In addition, Littleton is home to several residential sober houses run by Keith Anderson of White Mountain Recovery Homes, which Anderson founded in 2017.
“The model that’s going on here with Jaimie [D’Allesandro] at the Serenity Center and Keith at White Mountains Recovery Homes is pretty much what everybody is going to start duplicating,” said Moran. “Through the generosity, kindness, and acceptance of this community, you’ve applied a model that is working and might be the best thing that is going on in the state.”
The partners are looking to do the same thing in Berlin, and Colebrook is also on the radar, he said.
Beth Cooper, the clinical director, is working diligently on a partial hospitalization program (the subject of the letter of support) planned to be launched in Littleton with the help of a federal Northern Border Regional Commission grant, said Moran.
He thanked Littleton for being welcoming to the recovery community.
While Berlin’s mayor and police department are on board with the plans for that municipality, communities themselves can be the real battle, said Moran.
“The not-in-my-backyard mentality is very alive and well today, which you guys have done a great job at breaking,” he said.
In the letter of support, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said Littleton supports establishing White Horse’s partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and behavioral health programs.
“We believe these programs will bring numerous benefits to our town, supporting a healthy workforce and providing a positive economic impact,” he said. “Littleton is a close-knit community that values the well-being of its residents. We recognize the pressing need for accessible and comprehensive behavioral health services to support a healthy workforce and the challenges faced by individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. The introduction of your PHP, IOP, and behavioral health clinic would fill this critical gap, ensuring that our community members have local access to the care they require.”
By providing effective and accessible treatment options, White Horse Recovery’s programs would support a healthy workforce in Littleton and address the substance abuse and mental health challenges that can impact a person’s ability to maintain steady employment, resulting in productivity loss and increased healthcare costs, said Gleason.
“With your services available locally, employees can seek timely intervention and support, resulting in improved well-being and increased productivity,” he said. “The establishment of these programs in our town would have a positive economic impact. Behavioral health services contribute to local economic growth through job creation, attracting skilled professionals to the area and increasing overall spending in the community.”
