CONCORD, NH —The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council (PSTC) announced on Tuesday the untimely death of a recruit of the 190th Full-Time Police Academy in Concord.
The recruit’s death, which occurred off academy grounds, does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to a PSTC statement.
It is currently being actively investigated and the Police Standards and Training Council has requested the assistance of the New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of State Police.
“This tragedy comes as a shock to all of us. We express our deepest condolences to the recruit’s family, home agency and to the entire class of students and staff participating in the 190th police academy,” said PSTC Director John Scippa,
“The academy would like to remind anyone who might find themselves in distress that there are resources available to help them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In New Hampshire, and across the country, people who find themselves in crisis or in need of connecting with any kind of mental health support and resources can now call or text 9-8-8 to connect with confidential lifeline.”
