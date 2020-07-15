NEWPORT CITY — Blood donors at North Country Hospital’s blood drive Today can also find out if they have COVID-19 antibodies.
The American Red Cross is making appointments for blood donations and giving antibody tests to all those who schedule it.
The offer is available for a limited time through the Red Cross.
“The Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. This testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus,” according to the Red Cross announcement.
To make an appointment, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html?fbclid=IwAR28WwqT4MiNtn0-K6D8kKIdrJ5jVj40LX6xZ8_A9tyUhzNNqWGv3-Koz0U
An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19, according to the announcement.
Anyone who doesn’t feel well should postpone their donation of blood and contact their doctor.
Anyone who believes they have had COVID-10 should wait for 14 days until they are symptom free.
The results of your antibody test will be available by logging in to your blood donor account on the Blood Donor App or online about 7 to 10 days after your donation. You can also find the results of your mini-physical, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse check and iron levels.
Log in to your donor account on RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App to see your test results.
The Red Cross tests every blood donation for a variety of illnesses.
“Adding this antibody test is the latest part of our longtime commitment to health.”
The results will look like this:
A “positive” result indicates that an individual may have had previous exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 and their body has developed specific antibodies to the virus.
A “negative” result most likely means that the individual has not been exposed to COVID-19 and therefore has not developed antibodies to the virus.
A result that is “not available” means that your test result is not yet available or your donation was not tested.
If you are antibody positive you may be eligible to take part in the Red Cross convalescent plasma donation program. Whatever your antibody testing results, your single blood donation is critical to saving lives, the Red Cross stated.
