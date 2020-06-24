NEWPORT – Disaster responders from the American Red Cross of Northern New England on Tuesday were helping three people displaced by a home fire the previous evening.
Red Cross volunteers are making sure that their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials are met. To protect safety, volunteers follow coronavirus protocols including virtual interactions and social distancing.
The Red Cross will remain in contact with the displaced residents to provide community referrals as they begin their road to recovery.
For tips on home fire preparedness, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html.
The Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org.
