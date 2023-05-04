Red Cross Seeks Type O Blood Donations During Trauma Awareness Month

St. Johnsbury's VFW kept its planned blood drive running on Thursday, and the Red Cross is grateful for that. Many blood drives across the country are being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.
Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation - the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.
More information is at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming local Vermont donations are: St. Johnsbury, May 25, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Avenue. Newport, May 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Newport VFW Post 798, 141 Central Street. Hardwick, May 5, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Hazen Union High School. Cabot, May 5, noon-4:30 p.m., Neighbors in Action/ Masonic Lodge, 3339 Main Street.
In New Hampshire, drawings are: Littleton, May 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 82 High Street. Lancaster, May 11, noon-5 p.m., Colonal Town Community Center 16 High Street. Berlin, May 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Androscoggin Valley Hospital, 59 Page Hill Road. Colebrook, May 23, 1-5:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 147 Main Street. Lisbon, May 25, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New England Wire, 130 N. Main Street.
