Red Cross Seeks Type O Blood Donations During Trauma Awareness Month
St. Johnsbury's VFW kept its planned blood drive running on Thursday, and the Red Cross is grateful for that. Many blood drives across the country are being canceled in the wake of the coronavirus. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

