BURLINGTON — March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month. A national tradition that began in 1943 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Governor Phil Scott has declared March as Red Cross Month in Vermont.
Clara Barton’s Legacy: Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters advance the legacy of Clara Barton - one of the most honored women in U.S. history - who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. “Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs,” said said Stephanie Couturier, chief executive officer, Red Cross of Northern New England.
Local Vermont blood drives:
Hardwick, March 7, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Hazen Union High School
Bradford, March 10, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bradford Congregational UCC, 245 N. Main Street.
Westfield, March 13, 12:30-5 p.m. community center, 59 North Hill Road
Newport, March 14, noon-4:30 p.m. Newport VFW Post 798, 141, Central Street
St. Johnsbury, March 28, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2688 Portland Street
Local N.H. blood drives:
Littleton, March 2, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 82 High Street.
Whitefield, March 3, noon-4:30 p.m., The Summit by Morrison, 56 Summit Drive
Lancaster, March 20, noon-5 p.m., Colonel Town Community Center, 16 High Street
Colebrook, March 21, 1-5:30 p.m. Congregational Church, 147 Main Street
