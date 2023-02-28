BURLINGTON — March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month. A national tradition that began in 1943 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Governor Phil Scott has declared March as Red Cross Month in Vermont.

Clara Barton’s Legacy: Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters advance the legacy of Clara Barton - one of the most honored women in U.S. history - who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. “Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs,” said said Stephanie Couturier, chief executive officer, Red Cross of Northern New England.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments