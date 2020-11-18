LITTLETON, NH — The American Red Cross in Northern New Hampshire is recruiting Disaster Response Team (DAT) volunteers who have the interest, availability and compassion to respond at a moment’s notice when others are most in need. Volunteers will receive training from the American Red Cross to develop skills in disaster response planning and delivery, and will work as part of a team with opportunities to advance into leadership roles.

It takes a special volunteer to want to show up and help when disaster strikes. Red Cross DAT volunteers are proud of the work they do to provide members of their community with immediate services during home fires, natural disasters, or emergency situations. These services include:

