Redistricting Could Change House Districts In Upper Coos County

As the redistricting of New Hampshire’s statehouse districts and U.S. Congressional districts advances, one proposed change could alter House districts and who they represent in upper Coos County.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives took a vote on some districts.
“They voted to change the districts up in the North Country so that we will end up with two districts,” said state Rep. Dennis Thompson, of Stewartstown, who represents the House District 1 towns of Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dixville, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, and Stratford.
If redistricted, the new District 1 would run all the way from Pittsburg to Stark and District 2 would cover just three towns, Colebrook, Stewartstown, and Columbia.
As far as House goes, it’s a done deal, but the Senate still needs to vote on it, said Thompson.
“I don’t see them changing it,” he said. “Its really based on population, so there’s nothing you can do.”
Thompson said he has concerns about the two districts and how much constituent service can be provided by the state representative for District 1.
“District 1 will run from Pittsburg to Stewartstown and across the main line and all the way down to Stark,” he said. “If you had to go from one end to the other for a selectmen’s meeting, it’s 65 miles. It’s ludicrous when you look at it on the map.”
The second district covering just Colebrook, Stewartstown, and Columbia is the one that Thompson, being a resident of Stewartstown, would have to run for.
“I spend a lot of time on constituent service and those three towns probably need the least intervention by a legislator,” he said. “Colebrook has a new town manager who keeps up on things, and Columbia’s and Stewartstown’s select boards are as equally competent.”
It’s still possible that the New Hampshire Senate can change the House redistricting for Coos Districts 1 and 2 and it’s possible that the governor could veto the redistricting plans for upper Coos if the governor feels it is gerrymandered, said Thompson.
