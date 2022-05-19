Redistricting Results In Big Changes To Local House Districts

After a decade of their state representative districts being in place, some constituents in the North Country will see big changes in the boundaries of their New Hampshire House of Representative districts in 2022.
House Bill 50, signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu and incorporating data from the 2020 U.S. Census, reshuffles towns in Coos and northern Grafton counties, ousting some from some districts and lumping in others.
Grafton County
Currently, the two-seat Grafton-1 House district encompasses the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem.
According to the HB 50 map, that will change as Grafton-1 will now have three state representatives and include the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Lyman, Bath, Lisbon, and Sugar Hill.
Serving Grafton-1 constituents for five terms is Linda Massimilla, a Democratic state representative from Littleton.
Massimilla, who is seeking reelection, said while some will not be happy with the redistricting, others will be.
She said some towns in the new Grafton-1 district that tilt more toward Republicans could be challenging for a Democratic candidate, but she is looking forward to running and serving Grafton-1 for another term if elected.
The one-seat Grafton-2 district, currently encompassing the towns of Franconia, Lisbon, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill, will revert to its previous incarnation and will now encompass just two towns, Bethlehem and Franconia, with one representative.
The one-seat Grafton-3 House district, currently encompassing the towns of Bath, Easton, and Landaff, will now represent the towns of Easton, Woodstock, and Lincoln.
The one-seat Grafton-4 House district, which currently represents the town of Haverhill, will now represent the towns of Ellsworth, Thornton and Waterville.
Haverhill will now be in the two-seat Grafton-5 district, which will also include Piermont, Warren, and Benton.
Coos County
The two-seat Coos-1 House district currently represents towns that include Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dixville, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, and Stratford.
Under HB 50, the two-seat Coos-1 district will shift to encompass the towns of Lancaster, Dalton, Northumberland, and Stratford.
The one-seat Coos-2 House district currently represents Northumberland, Stark, Milan, and Dummer.
Now, the one-seat Coos-2 district will encompass a much greater geographic area and include the towns of Pittsburg, Clarksville, Dixville, Odell, Millsfield, Errol, Stark, Milan, Dummer, Wentworths, and Cambridge.
Currently representing the city of Berlin, the Coos-3 House district will now encompass the towns of Colebrook, Columbia, and Stewartstown, with one state representative.
Freshman state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown, who was elected to the Coos-1 House district in 2020, said the new redistricting had some flaws that he pointed out to state Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, who serves as the chair of the House’s Special Committee on Redistricting.
Thompson said the new district puts Colebrook, Columbia, and Stewartstown into one district, and those towns, that have Boards of Selectmen, often need less constituent services than the many new towns in the more sprawling Coos-2 district that often need more constituent service.
“If they’re going to do constituent services, it will be very hard,” he said. “It’s 60-some-odd miles from the town hall in Pittsburg to Stark.”
Under HB50, the new one-seat Coos-4 House district will represent the towns of Whitefield and Carroll.
The new three-seat Coos-6 district will encompass Berlin, Kilkenny, and the town of Jefferson.
Approving the redistricting mostly along party lines was a Republican majority House and Senate and a Republican governor.
Some Democrats have criticized the new districts, arguing that many now lean Republican.
In early May, the New Hampshire Senate map was signed into law.
Days later, on May 6, lawsuits were filed that contest the Senate and Executive Council maps that the lawsuit petitioners, the Dartmouth College Democrats and former Democratic House Speaker Terie Norelli, argue were “enacted with impermissible partisan intent,” according to New Hampshire Public Radio.
The window for candidates filing for state office is June 1 through June 10.
The state primary election is on Sept. 13 followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
