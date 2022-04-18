After generations of Executive Council District 1 representing towns in northern Grafton County, a proposed redrawing of the maps of the five council districts, if made law, will move towns in northern Grafton into District 2.
For more than 30 years, the Governor’s Council District 1 seat had been filled by Ray Burton, of Bath.
Beginning in 2014, after Burton’s death in 2013, the seat became a regular contest between Joe Kenney, a Republican from Wakefield, and Mike Cryans, a Democrat from Hanover.
Kenney won the 2014, 2016, and 2020 elections against Cryans, who bested Kenney in the 2018 election and served one two-year term as councilor.
While some expected that the Democratic candidate to run against Kenney might again be Cryans, Cryans on Friday announced that the redrawn map under Senate Bill 241 that took Hanover out of District 1 has prompted him to run for District 2, which is currently being represented by Cinde Warmington, of Concord, the lone Democrat on the five-member council
The redistricting of the council districts under SB 241, which seeks to establish new governor-council districts based on the latest federal census, passed the New Hampshire Senate on March 24.
It is now before the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Special Committee on Redistricting, and is due out of the House on April 28.
If the plan goes through, out of District 1 and into District 2 will be northern Grafton County towns that include Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill.
District 1 would continue to represent all of Coos County except for the town of Carroll.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Cryans said the redrawn District 2 is composed of 46 municipalities from District 1 that now make up the majority of towns that will be in District 2, which encompasses much of the western half of New Hampshire.
“After 19 years as a Grafton County Commissioner and two years as an Executive Councilor, I would love to be your voice once again,” said Cryans. “In this brand-new district, I look forward to campaigning to be your District 2 Councilor. I will bring local, grassroots-style politics to Concord, and will fight for Democratic values for my fellow Granite Staters.”
After the Senate vote on March 24, several Senate Democrats called the redrawn District 1 and 2 maps gerrymandered.
SB 241 passed largely along party lines in the Republican-majority Senate, though state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, voted against it.
On Monday, Hennessey gave her rationale.
“What the redistricting for the governor’s council map that was adopted by the Senate does is it moves all the northern half of Grafton, basically all of Grafton within my [Senate] district right now, and splits my district between two governor-council members,” she said. “Just looking at the history that I’ve had with my governor-council as a senator, I think District 1 is best served by one governor-council member versus two, especially when you look at the size of District 2. My concern would be that the residents of northern Grafton would not be well-served by that district. From my experience as a senator, there are just a lot more DOT issues and other issues that come up in a bigger district.”
On Monday, Kenney said SB 241 still has a long way to go and it could face legal challenges.
“When it comes to the Congressional map, there are courts now preparing for a challenge to that bill, and such might be the case with other redistricting bills, so I still think it has a ways to go before it passes the House, is signed by the governor, and then there could be a court challenge,” he said. “I think this will be drawn out for a few weeks and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
The Caledonian-Record wasn’t able to determine on Monday exactly how long the northern Grafton County towns had been under the umbrella of District 1.
Kenney said it’s been 50 years that he knows of and likely goes back a century, if not longer.
He said he’s enjoyed serving the towns in that part of his district.
“For me, I met a lot of great civic leaders, a lot of great citizens, and did a lot of constituent work,” said Kenney. “I have enjoyed getting to know the families and the issues. There are just so many issues unique to the area that I’ve gotten to work on and be a part of. There isn’t a town I don’t think I haven’t been involved with in some way, shape, or form in regard to an issue.”
