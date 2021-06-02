Region’s Only Emergency Veterinary Clinic Reopens

LITTLETON — Cats and dogs, rejoice.
The region’s only emergency veterinary clinic is back in business.
Littleton Area Veterinary Urgent Care (LAVUC) reopened on Monday after a two-month shutdown, caused by a lack of manpower.
The re-staffed clinic will continue serving pet-owners across the North Country and Northeast Kingdom, and spare them long drives to the next closest off-hours, emergency care providers in Meredith and Lebanon.
“I’m grateful and it’s a relief,” said practice manager, Wendy Munroe. “I regret that we had to close for any amount of time. I really felt like we were letting the community down.”
LAVUC closed on March 30 when its’ two full-time staff left for unrelated personal reasons, and replacements could not be found, reflecting a national shortage of veterinarians.
Prior to that, LAVUC had been “very busy” treating small animals (mostly dogs and cats) and handling regional overflow as more people sought pet care during COVID.
In the eight weeks LAVUC was shuttered, daytime veterinary practices across the region reported a surge in demand, turning away 10 patients a day on average, Munroe said.
“I had a conference call with six area veterinary practices and they all experienced the same number of people they had to turn away. And, mostly, it was new clients. A lot of vacationers and new residents,” Munroe said.
Following a months-long search, Munroe made two full-time hires, bringing LAVUC back to full staff. One will join her as a managing partner. They will be assisted by three part-timers, carryovers from before the shutdown. More information on the new staff will be forthcoming, Munroe said.
“Because of confidentiality, we can’t release their names just yet,” she said.
Previously called Littleton Area Veterinary Emergency Services, LAVUC will re-open in phases.
The clinic, located at 59 West Main St., will operate from Wednesday through Sunday for now, and will resume seven-day-a-week service once both full-time staff are on-boarded.
LAVUC will continue to provide emergency and critical care during off-hours, when daytime veterinary clinics are closed. However, they will cease to be a 24/7 facility.
From this point on, LAVUC will operate weekdays from 3 to 11 p.m. and weekends/holidays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Critical patients requiring overnight care will be stabilized for transfer to a 24-hour emergency hospital located outside of the area.
Munroe called the updated operating hours a “compromise” that will allow the clinic to meet staffing challenges moving forward, while still serving the needs of local pet-owners.
“It’s easier to staff a facility without requiring overnights,” she explained, adding that the updated hours will address the times of most need. “[Those hours] are when we saw 90 percent of our previous caseload.”
Founded nearly 20 years ago, LAVUC is a walk-in veterinary urgent care clinic that offers diagnosis, treatment and stabilization services. Pets are triaged and critical patients are seen first. Non-critical patients are seen in the order they arrive.
Centrally located, it serves clients from as far away as the Canadian border.
For more information call (603) 444-5533 or visit www.facebook.com/littletonareaveterinaryurgentcare or www.littletonves.org/
