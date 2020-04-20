Regional Commissions Lobby For Rural Small Businesses, Farmers

Regional planners across Vermont are asking the congressional delegation and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to help small rural businesses and farmers.
The Northeastern Vermont Development Association joined the state’s 11 other regional commissions in explaining how the federal aid package including payroll protection plans (PPP) isn’t designed to help farmers and rural businesses.
“Everything that the federal government can do through all of their agencies and programs is critical right now,” said David Snedeker, executive director of NVDA, which serves the Northeast Kingdom as both regional commission and business development promoter.
“The smaller businesses and self-employed are particularly vulnerable and we’ve already seen that resources are not enough. The Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and PPP programs are already out of funds,” Snedeker stated.
SBA announced late last week that it was unable to accept new applications for both programs in the federal CARES Act. Money ran out after two weeks.
In the letter to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., NVDA and the other commissions stated they have “first-hand experience with the EIDL and PPP programs and other responses provided in the relief bills enacted by Congress …”
“Many businesses will require adjustments to the current programs and/or additional resources to mitigate the developing economic crisis,” the commissions stated.
Small rural business owners often have limited payroll or are self-employed. Some were highly dependent on the now almost completely shut-down tourism industry in Vermont, the commissions noted.
They also tend to use U.S. Department of Agriculture programs rather than the SBA, adding another layer of complexity.
Small businesses and farmers also are the backbone of rural communities.
They cannot compete with the large compensations that unemployed applicants now can access, commissions noted.
The regional commissions want more and clearer guidance for those seeking aid. They also want Congress to address the non-profit organizations as well.
National news outlets report on Monday that another bill before the U.S. House is close to agreement that would add about $350 billion in small-business loan programs, along with $75 billion for hospitals and $25 bill for testing.
On April 14, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch joined other representatives in a bipartisan call for support of dairy farmers, among the hardest hit of small businesses. In the letter, they seek aid to pay producers to reduce production and cover dumped milk, buying dairy products for food banks and other issues.
