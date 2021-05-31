The easy part is done.
Municipal Resources Inc., a New Hampshire-based consulting firm, has published a report that recommends seven Northeast Kingdom towns create a hub-and-spoke model for regional firefighting.
Now comes the hard part.
Towns must decide whether to adopt the $1.5 million plan before it can advance. A regional consensus will be necessary. As proposed, the plan would be implemented in seven phases between now and July 2027.
Because of the fluid nature of the process, those timelines and details are subject to change, said MRI officials.
“We’ve done reports where they sit as dust collectors on a shelf. And we’ve done some where there’s 95 percent adoption. Typically, when we do a report there’s about a 70 percent adoption. There are things you’re going to have to prioritize, discuss, bring forward. There may be slightly different order to things,” said MRI Director of Fire Services Brian Duggan.
Added Project Manager David Houghton, “Each community gets to decide how they’re going to move forward with this. It’s a conversation that each community has to have now.”
MRI officials presented a condensed version of the 158-page report to more than a dozen local fire departments via Zoom on Thursday.
It contains 49 recommendations, many aimed at staffing shortfalls that have become a growing concern across the region.
The problem boils down to a lack of new blood. Fire departments in the NEK have struggled to attract young recruits, while their most active firefighters are older and aging out.
That creates a scarcity of personnel, particularly during daytime hours when people are working their “regular” jobs.
The dwindling number of on-call firefighters has caused a heavier reliance on mutual aid, and some worry the shortage of manpower is putting the public at greater risk.
“You are heading towards a crisis. I don’t think your communities are there yet, but you’re heading there rather quickly.” Duggan told NEK fire officials on Thursday.
St. Johnsbury and Waterford spearheaded the $38,500 study, which was mostly grant-funded. Five other communities (Barnet, Concord, Danville, Groton and Lyndonville) signed on as additional participants.
Under the hub-and-spoke model proposed by MRI, a newly-formed organizing body (the hub) would provide regional planning, training, coordination and purchasing. The departments (the spokes) would remain independent, but provide manpower for a regional 24/7 rapid response force.
The rapid response force would eventually be a three-person team made up of one full-time firefighter-EMT and two per-diem firefighter-EMTs.
In order to fund the $1.5 million plan, communities would have to split the bill. Cost-sharing could be based on each community’s population, number of dwelling units, call volume, or some combination of those categories.
The numbers are similar if costs are divided by population (St. Johnsbury 35 percent, Lyndon 28 percent, Danville 11 percent, Barnet 8 percent, Waterford 7 percent, Concord 6 percent and Groton 5 percent) and dwelling units (St. Johnsbury 35 percent, Lyndon 24 percent, Danville 12 percent, Barnet 9 percent, Concord 8 percent, Groton and Waterford 6 percent).
However, if casts are based on call volume, St. Johnsbury’s share increases to 54 percent followed by Groton (15 percent), Lyndon (10 percent), Waterford (8 percent), Concord (7 percent), Danville (3 percent) and Barnet (2 percent).
A hybrid formula that takes into account population (50 percent), property valuations (40 percent) and a 10 percent fixed amount for each community would have St. Johnsbury paying 40 percent of costs, Lyndon 30 percent, Danville 8 percent, Waterford and Barnet 6 percent, and Concord and Groton 5 percent.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association wrote the grant application on behalf of the towns and facilitated the process.
For more information including detailed descriptions of all 49 recommendations and 7 phases visit http://www.nvda.net/files/NEK_fire_Study.pdf
