Regional Fire Services Report Advocates Centralizing Some Functions

A Regional Fire Services report crafted to possibly guide the future of several area fire departments advocates a “hub and spoke concept” that maintains individual fire departments while encouraging the centralization of several functions.
Municipal Resources Inc., of Plymouth, N.H., produced the 126-page “Northeast Kingdom Consortium Regional Fire Services Feasibility Study.” St. Johnsbury and Waterford were awarded a 2020 Municipal Planning Grant worth $31,000 from the state to conduct the study. Barnet, Concord, Danville, Groton and Lyndon joined St. Johnsbury and Waterford to form a consortium to consider a more regionalized approach to delivering firefighting services. The total amount paid to MRI was $38,500.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association wrote the grant application on behalf of the towns and has been part of the process since, assisting with communications between the departments and MRI. In its report, MRI credited NVDA in general and NVDA Senior Planner Irene Nagle in particular for facilitating the process.
The consideration of a regional approach to fire safety coverage began in St. Johnsbury, which has the only full-time, career fire department in Caledonia County; officials have said the traditional mutual aid system is getting harder for St. Johnsbury to sustain financially.
Also driving the conversation is that fire officials from area communities have said the dwindling number of on-call firefighters across the NEK is putting the public in all communities at greater risk. Daytime emergency response is a particular area of concern as the firefighters are working at their regular jobs.
When the conversations began about a possible regional approach there was some concern that individual departments could be lost if a regional station was proposed. MRI’s analysis puts those fears to rest; the study does not advocate eliminating stations.
MRI did state that creating a single regional department is an option but doesn’t recommend it. MRI called it the most costly approach.
“The political challenges with this model far outweigh any advantages and if selected would take a significant period of time to obtain authorization from all levels of local governments before it could even get off the ground,” the study notes.
What MRI does propose for the seven towns forming the consortium is what it calls the “Regional Hub and Spoke Concept (semi-regional approach).” All departments would remain but regionalization of training and coordination would be developed. The plan also calls for “a single unit quick reaction response force and availability of additional personnel on a recall basis.”
Other examples of services that could be provided in a regionalized way are the adoption of regional policies and standard operating procedures, fire prevention strategies and inspection services.
“We believe that developing a hybrid regionalization model that supports existing fire departments is feasible if paced and developed utilizing a phased approach,” the study notes.
Seven recommended phases are proposed for the hub and spoke approach with each phase building on the success of the previous phase.
“We believe that developing a hybrid regionalization model that supports existing fire departments is feasible if paced and developed utilizing a phased approach … the potential for the Consortium to create a successful fire service augmentation system is very high.”
A timeframe of each phase, the expected cost of implementation and an abbreviated description of each phase follow:
PHASE 1 - May 2021 – May 2022; $9,412
“Phase one is the foundation of the program. It is within this phase that the expansion of resource sharing and building relationships will serve as a basis for future action. During this phase the cooperation of the departments is truly going to be the key to success. This phase has also been designed as a low-cost phase as budgets will already be in place for the projected operational period.”
PHASE 2 - July 2022 – December 2022; $23,500
“This phase has three components that should be considered. The first is the consideration of two or more towns merging fire departments. Due to the staffing levels in this phase, the departments would still maintain their individual fire stations, fire apparatus, equipment and staffing.
This second component of this phase takes training to the next level with the creation of standardized training components as well as a wide range of training props that can and should be shared among all departments.
The third and final component would harness the talents of members from all departments and to begin to create a cadre of “Specialty Teams.”
PHASE 3 - January 2023 – December 2023; $130,281.60
“In this phase, daytime staffing will be added for a minimum of a two-year pilot program. MRI recommends an initial staffing pattern of eight-hour shifts Monday thru Friday with a staff of two people being assigned to an existing piece of Consortium Apparatus. One of the two positions should be filled with a full-time person and the second would be from a pool of part-time or per diem staffing.”
PHASE 4 - January 2024; $126,536
“With the build-out of the program to date, MRI recommends that an official structure be established to guide future action. This group can be made up as an Association, a Fire District, or a Board of Directors, or another similar type of organizational structure.”
PHASE 5 - July 2024; $248,985.60
“Building on the program to assist in moving departments to a more consistent training program, as well as to increase the available response hours of the response team by an increase of shift hours from eight to sixteen will be optimal. This would provide a staffing level of a coordinator and two personnel during the day and two personnel for evening coverage.”
PHASE 6 - July 2025; $433,072.16
“In this phase, MRI is proposing that the Coordinator works Monday – Friday, days (40 hours) and the RRF program move to a 24-hour seven day a week model utilizing three workgroups each and full-time staff member and a per-diem member working each shift (24/7).”
PHASE 7 - July 2026 to June 2027; $601,953.92
“The Coordinator would continue to work Monday – Friday, days (40 hours). This phase would provide a three-person crew on duty 24 hours a day 7 days a week. This crew would be a three-person compliment made up of 1 Fulltime Firefighter-EMT and 2 per-diem firefighters EMT preferred.”
MRI will present its study through an online video conference on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to log into the Zoom meeting. The url address is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87145409206?pwd=RnVUVnR1MDBkVnVNdi9HSTJJNWlnZz09; Meeting ID: 871 4540 9206; Passcode: 882565.
