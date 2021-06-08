LITTLETON — Mutual aid saved the day.
Nine departments successfully contained a four-alarm fire at the Rotobec plant in Littleton on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon.
The strong response allowed Littleton Fire Chief Michael McQuillin to rotate crews frequently, providing them sufficient water breaks to protect against the hot, humid conditions.
“I want to recognize our mutual aid partners for their quick response and hard work,” McQuillin said. “We couldn’t have controlled the fire and extinguished it without them.”
Littleton Fire arrived on scene shortly before 11 a.m. to find a fire that had originated in a large, industrial air filter and had started to penetrate into the 36,000 square foot building, creating smoke conditions.
Crews from Littleton, Dalton, Franconia, Lisbon, Monroe, St. Johnsbury (Vt.), Sugar Hill, Twin Mountain, and Whitefield worked three hours to contain the blaze, which was likely caused by debris. The filter serves a plasma cutting room used in Rotobecs production of heavy equipment attachments, including loaders and grapplers.
“It was probably a rag or a piece of paper that got caught in there and was smoldering,” McQuillin said.
Firefighters coordinated with Rotobec officials to carefully disassemble the air filtration system, in order to get at the fire. They prevented the fire from reaching hazardous materials, such as liquefied oxygen and significant amounts of paint, and cautiously worked around a high-powered electrical system
The fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage but without the swift mutual aid response, the fire could have caused millions in damage, McQuillin said.
“It could have been much worse,” he said.
Also aiding the response, Rotobec staff flawlessly followed emergency procedures and quickly evacuated the building. Meanwhile multiple ambulance services from Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia and Lisbon showed up to look after firefighters. Only one required treatment for heat exhaustion.
Those ambulance services also tended to three medical calls in Littleton and at least one other emergency incident in the surrounding area during that time, McQuillin said.
Once again, mutual aid proved the difference.
“Everybody got really busy and we all worked really well together,” McQuillin said.
