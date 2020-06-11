Union Baptist Church, on Route 5 in Waterford, is holding their free week of Kingdom’s Kid day camp from June 22-26 and the registration deadline is near.
The camp is available for children toilet trained through grade 6. Early drop off is at 7 a.m. with activities starting at 9 a.m. Outdoor games and sports combined with indoor activities provide an opportunity for a child to enjoy this faith-based program. Nutritious snacks and meals are provided. Children must be picked up at 5 p.m.
The day camp is CDC guideline compliant with all volunteers and children required to answer questions and have their temperatures taken each day.
Registration can be done online at www.ubcstj.org and then click on week one to continue registration. Hard copies of required registration can be filled out at the church office located at 932 Route 5 location or call 802-748-5639. Last day to register is Wednesday, June 17. Registration is limited and will be taken on first come, first serve basis.
Any questions can be answered on the registration website or call Roberta McKinney at 802-748-5639
