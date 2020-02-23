Registered Sex Offender Cited For Failing To Properly Report Address, Photo

A 34-year-old West Fairlee resident and registered sex offender was cited for allegedly failing to report his address and provide a photograph Feb. 16.
Vermont State Police cited Cyle Benjamin after conducting a stop for a motor vehicle violation on Fairground Road around 2 p.m. Police said Benjamin was non-compliant with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry for failure to verify his address and provide a photograph.
