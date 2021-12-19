LYNDON — Starting in February, Do North Coworking will offer a nationally-recognized entrepreneurship program called KickstartNEK to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northeast Kingdom explore, test, and build their ideas into profitable businesses.
Registration is currently open for the first KickstartNEK cohort, and Do North Coworking is seeking entrepreneurs who want to transform their business ideas into a reality with expert guidance, resources, and a network of supporters. All kinds of new or aspiring business owners are eligible to participate, with the only requirement being that you have an idea you’re ready, willing, and excited to study, refine, and grow.
The program will run for ten sessions between Feb. 17 - April 28, 2022, with classes meeting one evening per week. Learn more at www.donorthcoworking.com, email Team@DoNorthCoworking.com, or apply to participate at bit.ly/kickstartNEK.
Do North Coworking is partnering with LaunchVT, the Northern Vermont Development Association, and Discover St. Johnsbury, and received funding from the Vermont Community Foundation to enable it to offer this program free of charge to NEK entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“COVID-19 brought about so many challenges, but with it came an interest from so many in being their own boss and starting their own business and a community interest in supporting local. There’s so much opportunity in the region to start and grow a business. Whether that’s a restaurant, retail shop, local service business, or something with growth aspirations, KickStartNEK provides the opportunity to refine and better understand your idea, build your business model, and get feedback and support from peers.” says Jared Reynolds, Do North Coworking Entrepreneur-in-Residence. “You’ll complete the program with a support network, resources, and be ready to grow your business and tackle the challenges that arise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.