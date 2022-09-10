BRATTLEBORO — Registration has opened for the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 26th annual Source to Sea Cleanup. Peak cleanup dates are Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, but groups are welcome to organize a date that works best for them.
“The Source to Sea Cleanup strengthens community while cleaning up our rivers and streams. It’s an opportunity to make a difference,” says CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. CRC coordinates the annual event across all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin, including the tributaries that feed the main river in NH, VT, MA, CT.
Last year 1,394 volunteers reported hauling 43.2 tons of trash from riverbanks and waterways across the four watershed states. Volunteers remove everything from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment and food waste to tires, televisions, and refrigerators. “We encourage volunteers to tally their trash each year. We use the data to call on decision-makers to enact trash solutions to keep trash out of our rivers,” said event coordinator Stacey Lennard. “There are lots of ways to get involved. Volunteers can report a trash site in need of cleaning, organize and register your own local cleanup group, or be a #RiverWitness on social media.”
Interested participants can join a clean-up group managed by a Group Leader, establish their own group, or simply get dirty for cleaner rivers by picking up trash. “Whatever your choice, your contribution will help keep rivers and streams cleaner,” Fisk said.
