BRATTLEBORO — Registration has opened for the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 26th annual Source to Sea Cleanup. Peak cleanup dates are Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, but groups are welcome to organize a date that works best for them.

“The Source to Sea Cleanup strengthens community while cleaning up our rivers and streams. It’s an opportunity to make a difference,” says CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. CRC coordinates the annual event across all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin, including the tributaries that feed the main river in NH, VT, MA, CT.

