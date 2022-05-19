Rehab Administrator, Director Of Nursing Caught In COVID Vaccination Lie

ST. JOHNSBURY — An investigation at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation determined the director of nursing lied about her COVID-19 vaccination status and that the facility’s administrator knowingly maintained the lie.
Director of Nursing Holly Switser and Administrator Ross Farnsworth are no longer serving in those roles. Both positions are currently being advertised on the facility’s website. Carl Pratt is the acting administrator.
The investigation was conducted by the Division of Licensing and Protection for Vermont’s Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living department. Licensing Chief Pamela Cota said it’s the role of the division to ensure all Medicare/Medicaid-funded facilities in the state adhere to federal and state regulations.
Part of confirming that adherence involves unannounced facility visits by investigators. Two of these visits at the St. Johnsbury facility on April 20 and April 27 led to the discovery of a false assertion of COVID-19 vaccination compliance. A document related to the investigation was created on April 27 and made public on Thursday.
On April 20, the investigator determined that the facility’s Infection Preventionist, who had been required to verify proof of employees’ vaccination status, had a photocopy of the vaccination card for Switser, the facility’s Director of Nursing (DON) that only noted a single dose of Pfizer received on Dec. 1, 2021. A follow-up interview with the administrator, Farnsworth, on the same day included Farnsworth showing a photocopy of a vaccination card for Switser that showed two doses of Pfizer, one on Dec. 1, 2021, and the other on Dec. 22, 2021.
The investigator returned a week later to dig into the discrepancy between the vaccination cards.
According to the report, Switser first claimed she had received both doses of the vaccine, but when shown a copy of her vaccination card noting only the first dose, along with documentation from the Vermont Department of Health’s Immunization Registry indicating a single dose, she changed her story.
“I know I hadn’t gotten my second one [second dose] and I told you I did,” the report quotes Switser as saying.
She reportedly told the investigator that she had written the second date herself and told Farnsworth that she had done that. “(He) knows I wrote it in,” the report states.
Reporting rules require the vaccination status of employees to be submitted on a weekly basis, and according to the report, Switser knew that was happening and that the reports misrepresented her true status with the Pfizer vaccine.
The investigator then went to Farnsworth, and as with Switser, the investigator reported that the administrator first tried to maintain Switser’s valid vaccination status but then admitted otherwise when presented with the conflicting documents. He told the investigator that Switser maintained that she was working to schedule a second dose and admitted he offered the fraudulent vaccination document despite her lack of a second dose. “The ADM stated that (he) was aware since 12/2/21 that the DON was not fully vaccinated and was aware that the information (she) submitted every week reporting that the facility staff were fully vaccinated was inaccurate,” the investigative report notes.
The findings of the investigation required a plan of action to correct what the Division of Licensing and Protection called “deficient practices” at the Rehab. The first action listed by Rehab states, “The Administrator and DNS have been relieved of their duties.”
Additional steps note a facility-wide audit to ensure accurate vaccination reports. Pratt is also committed to conducting random audits of the employees’ vaccination records. He said he and the staff are serious about addressing the problem.
“Any of these issues that come up we take very seriously,” he said, “and will work to correct them and make sure it never happens again … The biggest thing is we care about our residents and want to do right by them.”
The report notes that the Division of Licensing and Protection finds the Rehab’s steps to address the deficiency are acceptable.
In a note to Pratt on Thursday, Cota stated that investigators may follow up to verify compliance with the Rehab’s stated action plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.