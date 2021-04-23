Rehab Center Rejects Kidnapping Suspect

A Maidestone man charged with 1st degree aggravated assault asked the court to release him so he could receive inpatient services at an addiction treatment center in the community.
But the treatment center said no.
Parker Lovell, 22, has pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court to two felony counts of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and is currently being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court documents, Lovell is accused of beating and strangling a 24-year-old woman until she escaped from the car they were traveling in and ran into the woods along Route 102 in Maidstone where she was rescued by a group of ATV riders.
Lovell had previously requested release from pre-trial detention into the custody of a responsible adult - his great uncle Ray Lovell at his home in Maidstone.
But that request was denied by the court on March 3.
“The court made it clear that it felt Parker Lovell needed inpatient drug treatment before the court would entertain release to the responsible adult or approve that curfew location,” wrote Lovell’s defense attorney, Laura Wilson of Lyndonville, in her request that Lovell be released into a residential drug treatment program at Valley Vista in Bradford.
Attorney Wilson’s defense motion was opposed by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi who is prosecuting the case against Lovell. Illuzzi told the court Lovell was a “danger to the public” due to his drug and alcohol abuse as well as anger management issues.
“Defendant is charged with a violent assault that if allowed to proceed to its stated conclusion would have resulted in the death of (the alleged victim),” wrote Illuzzi in his motion in opposition. “(She) was able to escape from defendant as defendant was driving her to a remote location to kill her.”
Illuzzi then argued that Lovell should not be released to an outpatient drug treatment program until he completes a risk reduction program inside a correctional facility.
But, according to Illuzzi, the issue was essentially decided on Friday by Valley Vista Clinical Director Kevin Hamel who testified that Valley Vista had rejected Lovell for inpatient residential treatment and felt he would be better suited for outpatient services.
Essex Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris then denied the defense motion.
Lovell remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jason Schlesinger, the alleged victim was a passenger in a vehicle Lovell was driving on Route 102 in Maidstone on Aug. 15, 2020, when Lovell became angry and punched her in the face and head approximately six times and grabbed the back of her head and hair and slammed her face into the passenger window. He is also accused of strangling her until she could not breathe and threatening to kill her.
If convicted of both charges Lovell faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
