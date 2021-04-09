I cant say thanks enough to all of you that have sent food, snacks, drinks, and money to help us continue to feed these animals! IF you have not gotten your Vaccine I would say to do it NOW… #covidsucks
WEST CHARLESTON — The owners of the Vermont Reindeer Farm have been chronicling their illness due to COVID-19 on the business’s social media account, and have seen an outpouring of support and love from the community to help them weather the storm.
Pauline Broe and her husband, John, as well as their adult son Justin, have all come down with the virus which has led to the global pandemic, and the parents, who are ages 59 and 61, respectively, have been hit harder than their son.
“It is a big deal,” shared Pauline Broe in an interview this week.
She said one of the main reasons she decided to be so public and transparent about their journey through COVID-19 is because there is such a stigma and secrecy around when someone is ill with the virus, and because she hoped her sharing their story would convince people who may be anti-vaccine or on the fence about being vaccinated to reconsider.
Broe believes she contracted the virus when in close contact with school children in her job as a paraeducator at the Derby Elementary School, where she has worked for nearly 30 years.
“It’s all so hush-hush at school, oh we had one staff member test positive, but nobody is going to know who that staff member is,” said Broe. “I just said, I’m going to be right out there with it, that’s just my feeling… It’s not a rumor if I tell people myself. I just feel so strongly about people getting vaccinated.”
For her part, Broe was three days away from getting her first COVID-19 vaccine when the virus struck her down a few weeks ago. Thursday was Day 22, she said.
“I want people to know what I’ve been through,” said Broe.
She said the first few weeks had her in “such a dark space, I didn’t know if I was going to live or not, I was in really bad shape.”
“People were sending me all these messages, asking ‘are you okay?’ I made a little video saying, ‘Thank goodness we woke up again this morning and are alive,’” she said.
Broe said, “I didn’t want people to think, ‘Oh look, Pauline is famous,’” for being on social media, “If they knew what we were going through, maybe they would get the vaccine… We’ve got people in our own family who don’t believe in the vaccine.”
When she posted that the Vermont Reindeer Farm had to close down to visitors, people were very sad to hear, and help poured from the community in the way of donations (she’s run out of her sick time now and is applying for leave under the Family Medical Leave Act), saying her school district gave her an extra week of paid time off, but now she’s been without pay for two weeks and is still not well enough to return.
The reindeer farm typically has visitors and brings in income for the farm through a small gift shop on the premises, and by offering the attraction with the three reindeer with names from Santa’s team of eight — Dasher, Prancer and Cupid — who often are requested for holiday appearances.
This past year with the pandemic cut into the farm’s profits pretty heavily, and they had been hoping to recoup this spring when they were hit with COVID-19 instead, Pauline said.
The community has responded and enough donations have come in, in cards, some containing $100 or $200, that it’s covered her paycheck she’s missed the past two weeks, including enough to pay the couple’s insurance deductible — and more.
Someone pre-paid their grain order for their small herd of reindeer, and the only reindeer known to be in captivity in Vermont, said Broe.
The couple’s grandson, Jack, 5, son Justin’s boy, has been working on concocting a vaccine of his own for his grandparents and dad to get better. It’s made up of tomato soup, beef broth, green beans and noodles, said Broe.
Jack has been at the Broe’s home, the reindeer farm, since he was a toddler, for half the week, when he’s with his dad, so having to be away has been hard for him the past three weeks, said Pauline Broe.
That’s been the hardest, not having Jack at the farm, said Broe. “He’s been here since he was six-months-old, he has a lot of work to do here at the farm.”
Jack brought the “vaccine” by the farm recently and told his family that “if they got it into our stomach it would soak up the Coronavirus,” said Broe.
Just a few days ago, earlier this week, Broe said she’s finally starting to feel a little bit better, after being knocked down by it, “This Coronavirus doesn’t just affect you physically, it affects you emotionally, mentally and physically,” she said.
Early on, she said she went through a series of days when “I just couldn’t sleep … I literally could not sleep, I was afraid to go to sleep.”
She’d walk in her nightgown and boots in the barn some nights, visiting the animals because she wasn’t sleeping.
Multiple trips to the emergency room have been made, and one long visit to the ER in Burlington when there was a fear of a blood clot in Pauline’s leg, but that turned out to be a scare, fortunately, she said.
“Everyone treats you like a leper if you’ve got COVID,” said Broe. “Nobody wants to be near us,” she said of what it’s like getting health care when you’re COVID-19 positive. “Luckily at UVM, they let John come in with me.”
John has mostly had bad coughing and fatigue, reported Pauline, “He’s doing a lot better.”
She said friends and family have been looking in on them, dropping off lots of food they can warm up.
That’s been really helpful, but what’s given her the most hope is hearing that someone read their story and has changed their mind about getting vaccinated.
“Four different people said ‘I was against the vaccine,’ thank you for putting your story out there, I have scheduled the vaccine,” after reading about the couple’s plight through COVID-19, said Broe.
She said making pom poms, rocking in the rocking chair her parents scraped together money to get her when she had her first baby more than 40 years ago, and trying to rest have been her life the past few weeks as she struggles to get her health back.
“The community has been just really helpful,” she said of the donations that have helped to buoy the family through these tough few weeks. “We’re a little bit famous,” she said of the reindeer farm, and people’s wish to see it continue. “I feel like it’s a gift of time that I get to feel better.”
