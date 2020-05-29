St. Johnsbury Academy Senior Jordan Barbour was in the final stretch of her high school career in March.
The weather was still dark and dreary but after four years of hard work and dedication to her studies, school plays, community service and performing with the legendary St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltones she could see the light of graduation on the horizon.
But then, COVID-19 arrived.
“I was just making plans to try and collect data for my AP Research project when I heard school had been cancelled,” said Barbour on Friday. “I was not surprised when I heard the news - I had heard of other places closing. But I still thought we would have been open for another week at least.”
With the future unknown, Barbour and her 240 classmates headed home to embark on a curriculum of online learning for the rest of the year.
But at about the same time school officials began the first conversations about what to do if the pandemic stretched into graduation week. Those conversations continued and the result was a massive and unprecedented project put together piece-by-piece by countless SJA administrators, teachers, staff and students to ensure that the Class of 2020 had its moment in the sun.
On Sunday, more 150 cars full of graduates are expected to turn-out for an old school “Drive-In Movie” style graduation ceremony on the SJA athletic fields complete with a massive car parade through town and streamed live on Northeast Sports Network (NSN) and broadcast around the world.
Barbour, who is planning to attend the University of Vermont in the fall as a public communications major, said she feels fortunate the school is doing its best to celebrate the Class of 2020 in such hectic times.
“I have friends in other states who are not getting graduation ceremonies at all,” said Barbour. “I appreciate that the Academy is still trying to make our graduation special, memorable and safe despite the circumstances.”
But according to five SJA employees involved in the project, making the 2020 graduation happen has been no easy task.
Steve Legge
“It’s huge number of moving parts,” said SJA Director of Communications Steve Legge on Friday who is producing the graduation video. “I think for these kids, they’ve lost a lot. But I think this is gonna be such a unique day that they won’t forget it…Every department is involved. Facilities has done everything. IT has got a network built so it can be streamed by NSN live all over campus and so that the guys bringing the movie screen can have electricity and put their signal out on an FM frequency. Everybody has done a great job.
Betsy Legendre
“Things have been constantly changing due to restrictions,” said Betsy Legendre, Executive Assistant to the Headmaster Tom Lovett and one of the coordinators of the project. “We do commencement so well at the Academy that future classes look forward to it when it’s their moment and we didn’t want this class to lose out on that opportunity. We have spent countless hours planning and re-planning ways to make this year’s commencement events something that this class will always remember and fondly look back on. It makes all the hard work worth it to know that our seniors are being celebrated in the best ways we can during a pandemic.”
Beth Choiniere
“There are so many layers to this story,” said Beth Choiniere, Assistant Headmaster of Campus Life and one of the graduation coordiantors. “There’s something new every day. I feet like my answer to everything has been, ‘Our hope is to do this. We’re not sure what the guidelines will be. Our intention is this. We’re not sure when the guidelines will change.’ But this is really an all-team effort and I think there’s lots of people that have been doing just amazing work.”
Matthew Racenet
“My goal through all of this has been to make sure the students had a voice in planning regardless of the circumstances we are facing,” said Matthew Racenet, Class of 2020 Dean. “I met with class leadership to get ideas from the class as well as getting their opinions on what they wanted to have as a graduation celebration. Many of the details of the event are from student input. Obviously this is very different from the traditional graduation ceremony we host each June. But student centered thinking drives our planning for graduation and this year had not been any different. We - student and teachers alike - have simply had to be more creative.”
Jim Mazzonna
“Normally we hire a professional production company to do all of our graduation and reunion weekend activities in terms of audio, video, and they work alongside NSN to provide live streaming,” said SJA Chief Information & Technology Officer Jim Mazzonna on Friday. “This year we do not have the assistance of a professional production company. So our entire technology team worked to put together all the behind the scenes audio and video set-up. And they worked to provide wireless network connectivity on our fields to support NSN and the drive-in movie style celebration on Sunday.”
Town of St. Johnsbury
The 2020 SJA Graduation will also involve extensive help from the Town of St. Johnsbury.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he was contacted by Academy officials about a month ago who shared the basic plan with him.
“I said, ‘I think it’s a great idea and that the town would put in whatever resources it could to make it happen,’” said Whitehead. “We want the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 celebrated by our community as it should be.”
Members of Whitehead’s staff and members of the St. Johnsbury select board will be manning intersections during the graduate parade while St. Johnsbury Police keep things safe and moving along.
“Our role has centered around the parade route,” said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page. “Their are numerous side streets and numerous busy intersections that all need to be controlled. DPW will also be supporting us with traffic control. Town officials will also be contributing. Fire department personnel will be staging at the end of the parade route to honor the graduates. There will be 158 vehicles in the caravan so it will stretch quite a distance…We ask for patience from anyone affected by the road closures as we give the graduates a well deserved graduation ceremony.”
The Lyndonville Fire Department and the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department are also expected to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.