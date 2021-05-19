ST. JOHNSBURY — Organizers of the Caledonia County Relay for Life cancer fundraising event are looking forward to a gathering of participants eager to take strides next month toward a cure.
To say the annual fundraiser is back on track after a disruption last year due to the pandemic is somewhat accurate but not in the literal sense. The usual St. Johnsbury Academy track location is unavailable this year because lights are being installed to illuminate the football field, which is encircled by the track. Instead, a quarter-mile oval will be cordoned off in the grass on adjacent Academy athletic fields.
Despite the slight change in location, the event will return to its customary in-person gathering of marching cancer-fighters. Restrictions and fears associated with COVID-19 last year altered the event significantly.
First of all, the event, which usually runs mid-June, wasn’t held until Sept. 19. And instead of being held at the Academy track, the event was moved to the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndon to allow for a social-distanced drive-through experience.
Event Chair Fred Laferriere said it was good that a fundraising event could happen even during the pandemic in 2020, but he is happy to bring people together in the normal format this year.
“I’m happy to say that we’re not going to have to do that (the drive-through) this year,” he said. “The American Cancer Society needs the money now more than ever.”
Caledonia County’s 17th annual Relay for Life is set for Saturday, June 26. Laferriere has been involved since the beginning. His first fundraising efforts to help beat cancer began years ago with a New Year’s Day dip into Lake Willoughby.
He said a later June date for the Relay was chosen this year to allow more time for the pandemic concerns to lessen. At this point, he said, mask-wearing will be required.
There will be a team captain meeting held via an online video conference on Tuesday. Everyone interested in learning more about the event is encouraged to join the 6:30 p.m. Zoom meeting. The meeting ID# is 96190176013. The passcode is 088849.
Laferriere said the meeting will go over some logistics and help determine the agenda for the 11-hour event. It will commence at noon and end at 11 p.m. on June 26.
Currently, there are 20 teams signed up to raise money and participate in the 17th annual event. Laferriere said organizers hope there will be at least 30 teams by the time the event date arrives. Anyone interested in registering a team should contact Laferriere at 802-274-4728.
This year’s theme is Rainbow of Hope with the slogan “Hope for a cure no matter the color.”
In an email to Laferriere sent earlier this month, American Cancer Society Event Support Manager Diane Nicholson said there is a “sense of urgency to support the fight against cancer.”
She provided some statistics related to how the pandemic heightened cancer risks:
• 43 percent of patients have missed routine preventive appointments due to COVID-19 fears;
• ⅓ of adults failed to receive recommended cancer screening during the pandemic;
• The National Cancer Institute (NCI) states that almost 10,000 excess deaths in the US from breast and colorectal cancer alone over the next 10 years will be because of pandemic-related delays in cancer screening and treatment.
The Caledonia County Relay for Life fundraiser typically offers big support to the American Cancer Society.
Ahead of the 15th event in 2019, money raised in previous years had surpassed the $2 million mark, earning the distinction of most money raised for the American Cancer Society event per capita.
