The St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Sharon Howell to succeed Thomas Lovett as the school’s Headmaster, effective July 1, 2020. The full Academy Board confirmed the Search Committee’s recommendation of Dr. Howell in a unanimous vote on Saturday. Board President Jay Wright called her appointment “the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Academy history. Sharon will build on the strong legacy of Tom Lovett, Bernier Mayo, and the 22 other headmasters who have preceded her at the Academy. Her intelligence, character, and humanity are inspiring, and we look forward to her presence in our school community.”
Dr. Howell was most recently Head of School at Indian Springs School in Birmingham, Alabama. During her time there, Dr. Howell oversaw significant physical, financial, academic, and student life improvements and enhancements. For the first time, Indian Springs instituted a waiting list for admissions and met annual fund and balanced budget goals. Additionally, Dr. Howell managed the creation of the school’s new “makerspace” and the renovation of seven faculty homes on campus. During her tenure, the school increased its endowment by 15%, and raised more than 3 million dollars in planned and capital gifts.
