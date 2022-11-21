Released On Bail, Junkyard Owner On The Clock For Site Clean-up
600 Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. (Contributed Google Maps)

A Lancaster, N.H. man accused of operating an illegal motor vehicle salvage and scrap metal yard was arrested for alleged contempt of court, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Daniel Benoit Sr. failed to comply with “a series of court orders (from July of 2018 through September of 2022),” the AG noted in a press release. Specifically, AG Formella states Benoit failed to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard at 600 Main St. in Lancaster until he complies with NH solid waste and hazardous waste laws.

