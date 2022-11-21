Released On Bail, Junkyard Owner On The Clock For Site Clean-up

A Lancaster, N.H. man accused of operating an illegal motor vehicle salvage and scrap metal yard was arrested for alleged contempt of court, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Daniel Benoit Sr. failed to comply with “a series of court orders (from July of 2018 through September of 2022),” the AG noted in a press release. Specifically, AG Formella states Benoit failed to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard at 600 Main St. in Lancaster until he complies with NH solid waste and hazardous waste laws.
The AG reported that the arrest follows previous efforts to bring Benoit into compliance that included previous contempt of court charges that carried with them $100,000 in fines and $55,500 in contempt sanctions.
Benoit is released on bail and is on the clock to initiate site clean-up. He has until Jan. 15 to complete the clean-up of one area of the auto salvage yard.
He is then on a schedule to tackle nine other areas of his yard one at a time with 60 days granted to accomplish the clean-up of each additional site.
The AG stated that should Benoit fail to abide by the plan he could be put back in jail. There will be a court hearing on Feb. 6 to assess how he’s doing. A site visit and inspection by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services will happen a few days before the hearing.
According to AG Formella, the NHDES Solid Waste Management Bureau and the Motor Vehicle Salvage Yard Program have been trying to work with Benoit since December 2013.
Previously, the court had ordered Benoit to “remove all end-of-life (junk) vehicles (‘ELVs’) from the site and to stop accepting additional ELVs, to remove all containerized motor vehicle fluids, remove all junk car parts, solid waste (including household garbage) and waste tires from 10 areas on the site.”
