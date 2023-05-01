Released St. Johnsbury Drug And Shooting Suspect Captured In Connecticut

Mug shot of Paul L. Downer after Portland Street drug raid.

Connecticut Police have apprehended a St. Johnsbury drug and shooting suspect on a murder charge after being released in Caledonia Superior Court in 2021.

Paul L. Downer, 25, is now being held on $2 million bail in Connecticut for allegedly taking part in the murder of Michael Starks, 29, in April at a grocery store in Hartford, Conn.

