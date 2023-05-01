Released St. Johnsbury Drug And Shooting Suspect Captured In Connecticut

Connecticut Police have apprehended a St. Johnsbury drug and shooting suspect on a murder charge after being released in Caledonia Superior Court in 2021.
Paul L. Downer, 25, is now being held on $2 million bail in Connecticut for allegedly taking part in the murder of Michael Starks, 29, in April at a grocery store in Hartford, Conn.
Hartford (Conn.) Police said Downer was on the run but was eventually located at a residence outside of Hartford on April 22.
According to Connecticut court documents, Downer has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Starks was shot to death at the “JR Supermarket” store on Capen Street in Hartford, Conn.
Authorities say surveillance video showed Starks was targeted by four masked individuals who shot him multiple times. Starks later died at a Connecticut hospital.
Hartford Police believe Downer rented the getaway car and that Downer may have been accidentally shot by one of the alleged assailants. According to court documents, Downer also lives on Capen Street in Hartford.
Downer was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with drug trafficking after being arrested during a St. Johnsbury Police drug raid at 619 Portland Street on Feb. 25, 2021.
Police said they seized guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.
Downer was also charged with shooting Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury.
Downer has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
But in March of 2021, Downer was released by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris so he could live with his parents pending trial in their Connecticut home. Judge Harris set cash bail at $5,000 and set conditions of release that Downer live at his parents’ residence under a 24-hour curfew.
Sherod Aldon Hackett, 24, was also arrested during the same Portland Street drug raid in St. Johnsbury.
Hackett is now accused of shooting two auto parts store employees, including a pregnant woman in November 2022.
