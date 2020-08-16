Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Tim Emperor, right, chairman of the Stark Board of Cemetery Trustees, (with cemetery trustee Dennis Lunn on left) speaks to Stark selectmen on July 1 about the plan to relocate the graves in the deteriorating Blake Cemetery. Selectmen approved it, but Coos Superior Court during a hearing on Thursday denied the request for a permit. To move forward, the town is now scheduled a special town meeting in mid-September asking voters to discontinue the Blake Cemetery. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Stephan Gilman, far left, who helps maintain the Blake Cemetery in Stark, and Dennis Lunn, town of Stark historian, and Laura Thompson, of Northern New England Field Services, survey the condition of the riverbank in May 2020 that is putting cemetery headstones and human remains at risk of collapse into the river below. (File Photo by Robert Blechl)
A gravestone stands near the edge of a bluff that has been collapsing at the Blake Cemetery in Stark. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Hoping to relocate the graves at the Blake Cemetery this month, Stark selectmen and the cemetery board of trustees will now have to wait until September after a Coos Superior Court judge, during a court hearing on Thursday, denied the request because of a paperwork glitch.
The Blake Cemetery has experienced erosion through the years, and in the past year chunks of the bluff have fallen into the Upper Ammonoosuc River, exposing human remains.
