Hoping to relocate the graves at the Blake Cemetery this month, Stark selectmen and the cemetery board of trustees will now have to wait until September after a Coos Superior Court judge, during a court hearing on Thursday, denied the request because of a paperwork glitch.

The Blake Cemetery has experienced erosion through the years, and in the past year chunks of the bluff have fallen into the Upper Ammonoosuc River, exposing human remains.

