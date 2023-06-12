COLEBROOK, N.H. — Words of thanks and encouragement, mixed with moments of emotion, were interwoven throughout the speeches and presentations during Colebrook Academy’s 130th Commencement celebration, held June 8th in the school’s Trask Gymnasium. The stage was adorned with portraits of all 23 graduates.
Colebrook Academy’s principal, Kimberly Wheelock welcomed all in attendance to the school’s graduation ceremony, followed by an emotional and heartfelt address given by third-honors student, Shyanna Fuller.
Shyanna thanked her family members and the school community for their support and the life lessons she has learned. She highlighted various high school experiences with her classmates and their accomplishments.
“My favorite thing to do with this class, however, more than to win, is to have laughed,” Shyanna said. “No matter how long the day was, I don’t believe I went one of these past four years without at least a chuckle. We have always been able to find humor in everything.”
Salutatorian Garrett Hodge spoke about how he and his classmates have had to deal with a lot of change; being the first class not to attend high school in the old Colebrook Academy building and the transition that took place, coupled with dealing with all the COVID challenges. Garrett pointed out that, “despite all of these things and … various challenges and road bumps … everyone on this stage has not only survived, but thrived.”
Garrett continued with messages of thanks, naming various teachers and staff members he considered huge reasons for the class’s success, which included the graduates’ choice as guest speaker, Elizabeth Griffin, their class advisor. “She has always been there for us through our ups and downs and has worked so incredibly hard to help us succeed.”
His final advice to his fellow classmates was, “Keep your fond memories close, but let go of the past and enjoy the adventures your new chapters have in store for you. You guys are incredibly prepared.”
Valedictorian Tyler Young also acknowledge his select group of Colebrook teachers and staff who helped the graduates attain their successes, and he highlighted the love and support of his family members. He also spoke of the challenges the class has faced.
“We entered high school our freshman year with our biggest setback … that of the first Colebrook Academy freshmen class to enter Colebrook Academy and Elementary School … as we were just getting accustomed to this new K-12 environment we found ourselves placed in, we were hit by an unprecedented event. This new setback we now faced made the previous one completely insignificant in comparison … we found ourselves without a baseball and softball season, without in-person classes, and overall without a sense of normalcy,” — the results of the pandemic. “It was a setback we were all faced with and successfully overcame.”
Tyler spoke about his college search, and about an essay he wrote, which began with the words, “The sight of an F, the idea of failure.” He submitted this essay to his “dream school,” but did not succeed with his hopes of entering Harvard University.
“I did not achieve my dream school, but I didn’t give up.” He encouraged his classmates to do the same. “When you are faced with failure in life, which you undoubtedly will … at some point, never let it drag you down … Let your determination take control. Persevere. Strive to be the best version of yourself … It is how you handle failure in life that shapes your character and make you a better person.”
Guest speaker, Elizabeth Griffin also displayed her emotions as she told her students to think about their goals for success. “… isn’t the goal of having success to make yourself happy? And if you are happy with whatever you choose in life, isn’t that success in itself? … I hope you all strive to find your own success in life, with whatever that looks like, and above all else, build a life you can be proud of.”
She ended her address to the graduates by singing “My Wish,” written by Rascal Flatts.
Following the presentation of scholarships, awards and diplomas, the graduates sang the school’s song “Colebrook,” and their class song, “Good Old Days.” At the end of ceremony, the new alumni of Colebrook Academy presented yellow roses to their various family members and friends.
Colebrook Academy Class of 2023: Brett Beloin, Kimber Cross, Hailyn Devine, Evan Dickson, Kaiden Dowse, Jessica Falconer, Sara Fernald, Shyanna Fuller, Ashton Herres, Garrett Hodge, Jaydon Kennett, Ryan Labrecque, Jacob Lane, Ariana Lord, Emma McKeage, Kaydence Ouimette, Alex Radun, Zander Richards, Sierra Riff, Liam Shaw, Merideth Smith, Zander Timmsen and Tyler Young.
Scholarships and Awards
Kimber Cross: Richard & Patricia Beauregard Memorial; Tillotson North Country Foundation Scholarship; Keene State In State’s Dean’s Scholarship.
Kaiden Dowse: Gordon E. & Helen D. Placy Memorial.
Jessica Falconer: Priscilla McGuire; Colebrook Ski-Bee Snowmobile Club Scholarship; Les Beal Scholarship; Elk Most Valuable Student.
Sara Fernald: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital; Erica D. White; Paul and Nancy Ames Scholarship.
Shyanna Fuller: Hughes Family Athletic & Scholastic Achievement; Fredonwarell Post 17 American Legion.
Garrett Hodge: Mohawk Grange/Henrietta Jackson Memorial; Wentzell/Swail Salutatorian Award; ETS — Educational Talent Search.
Ryan Labrecque: Class of 1991; Monty Goodrum Memorial; I AM College Bound.
Jacob Lane: Errol Bicentennial Scholarship; Errol Christopher Sullivan Scholarship; Errol Everett & Mona Eames Scholarship; Errol Esther & Robert Bean Memorial; Errol Fran Coffin; Craig Boire Memorial Scholarship.
Ariana Lord: Arnold Boucher Memorial Scholarship
Emma McKeage: Colebrook Academy Alumni; Sarah Jane Cummings Memorial.
Alex Radun: Lorence Sweatt Memorial.
Zander Richards: Robert David King Memorial Award; Colebrook Academy Alumni.
Sierra Riff: Ramsay Memorial; Nancy Brown Magraw Scholarship.
Liam Shaw: Richard W. Collins; Edna Greer Manning Memorial; Les Beal Scholarship; ETS — Educational Talent Search; Heisman Scholarship.
Merideth Smith: Southern New Hampshire University Touring Scholarship; David Howe Memorial; Beaton Family Trust; Colebrook Academy Alumni.
Zander Timmsen: George O’Neil American Legion.
Tyler Young: Lambert/Hastings Scholarship; Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital: Colebrook Educator’s Association; North Country Firefighter’s Association; Coos County Nursing Hospital; News and Sentinel Valedictorian Award; Tillotson North Country Foundation Scholarship; Les Beal Scholarship.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.