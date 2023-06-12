COLEBROOK, N.H. — Words of thanks and encouragement, mixed with moments of emotion, were interwoven throughout the speeches and presentations during Colebrook Academy’s 130th Commencement celebration, held June 8th in the school’s Trask Gymnasium. The stage was adorned with portraits of all 23 graduates.

Colebrook Academy’s principal, Kimberly Wheelock welcomed all in attendance to the school’s graduation ceremony, followed by an emotional and heartfelt address given by third-honors student, Shyanna Fuller.

