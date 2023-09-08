Paul Remick, 75, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 3.
The Danville great leaves behind him a coaching resume a mile long and a list that goes on much longer of young athletes’ lives that he touched.
Remick was a 1966 Danville High School graduate and graduated from Lyndon State College in 1972 after four years in the military. It was around that time, in the early 1970s, that Remick began his coaching career and discovered a passion for working with young athletes.
He started out coaching elementary and high school basketball and continued to do so for 25 years — including six years of varsity girls basketball at Concord High School. Remick also coached a year of varsity girls soccer at Danville in 1989. As of 2022, he had been a coach for 47 years.
Where Remick left his most lasting legacy, however, was on the softball diamond. He began coaching varsity softball at Danville in 1983 and continued up until this last season — the only reason for stopping was because Danville did not field its own team. Remick had a goal of coaching for 40 seasons but ended just short after a season lost to the pandemic and with Danville girls playing for Twinfield/Cabot last spring. However, he was still hopeful to reach that goal next softball season.
Even so, what Remick accomplished from the Danville dugout over the course of 38 seasons would rival any other coaching career around. He was one of the most winningest softball coaches in the state and, year after year, had Danville poised to make some noise come playoff time.
He amassed 408 career victories and coached 12 teams to state championship game appearances — six of which his team took home the hardware. Danville’s last title-winning squad was in 2021; fittingly enough that was the same year Remick was inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame.
While Remick’s teams were perennial contenders, his impact as a coach went farther than the game itself. He created hundreds of meaningful relationships with the student-athletes that he coached and, over the years, got the chance to coach the children of players that he had coached when they were in high school.
Remick’s impact on the Danville community was evident last May when past and present Danville softball players were on hand to witness the softball field at Danville renamed “Paul Remick Field” in honor of the legendary coach.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Elk’s Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danville School Athletics in Remick’s name.
