Remembering The Life Of John Garey

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man committed to his community but forced by disease to step away several years ago died Monday morning.
John Garey lived most of his life in St. Johnsbury and instilled a multi-generational commitment and appreciation for the area. He and wife, Linda, were graduates of St. Johnsbury Academy. Their five children graduated from the Academy, and in the fall their 10th Academy-educated grandchild begins there.
John died at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab on Monday morning. He was 80 and had lived many years afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. Despite the restrictions at long-term care facilities due to COVID-19, Linda was able to be with John at the end. She said, “There was just a lot of masks, gloves and gowns” required so she could be at his side. They had been married for 52 years.
He was only 63 years old when the disease began to impact his life, which had been full with family, friends, work at EHV-Weidmann (now Weidmann Electrical Technology), his love of cars, golf outings and boating and his commitment to service organizations and local boards.
John was a member of Kiwanis, Rotary, Elks clubs and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. He served on the boards at the Howard Bank, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury Recreation Department, NVDA, and was a Trustee Emeritus at St. Johnsbury Academy.
He also was a justice of the peace, officiating many weddings at his home on Main Street. “Being a ‘softy at heart,’ John was most proud of being a Justice of the Peace and being part of so many celebrations of love,” his family noted in his obituary.
“He never charged. He always took a rose and sometimes a bottle of wine to give to the couple,” said Linda. She recalled how the appreciation by wedded couples for his services sometimes came in the form of apple pie. She also remembered how their children would watch their father conduct the services held at their home.
“It was fun for him,” she said. “He just loved doing it.”
After serving in the Army and earning an MBA and becoming a CPA, John and Linda lived in Connecticut, but both had a desire to return home to St. Johnsbury, said Linda. They made it back in 1974 when John got an opportunity to work at EHV-Weidmann. He worked at the St. Johnsbury plant and for WICOR Americas and eventually became CFO and vice president.
“We worked very hard to get back here,” said Linda. “John just loved the Academy. He loved all his friends.”
Among those friends was Ernie Thurston, who said their friendship began in the first grade at Arlington School. Through all of their school years they were close and even entered the military together in 1961. Each was the best man in the other’s wedding. Later they formed the Brown Pond Sportsmen with eight other men and bought a camp together in Newark.
“We sure did have a lot of fun,” Thurston said.
He said he was impressed by John’s work ethic and commitment to the community. He also recalled John’s love of cars.
“He liked his toys and there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Thurston. He recalled John’s purchase of a 1962 Chevy convertible and John’s realization just two months later that he liked the same car in another color better, so he bought that one too.
Another good friend, John Hall, of Danville, knew John Garey for many years and got to know him especially well when the two built homes side-by-side on Joe’s Pond. He spoke of strong character traits.
“He was a good people person,” Hall said. “He could listen to people well.” Hall spoke of their time on the Academy Board of Trustees and how much he appreciated John’s ability to consider other opinions but still get his point across without being confrontational.
“I don’t know of many people who disliked John,” Hall said. “He was well-respected and well-liked. He was never a preachy kind of guy. He would just take it easy and explain things.”
One of his daughters, Lisa Avery, also mentioned her father’s work ethic and said it was something he instilled in all of his children.
“He was passionate about working hard and giving back,” she said.
In John’s obituary the family invited anyone who wished to express condolences to consider making a donation to St. Johnsbury Academy in John’s memory.
“The Academy meant a lot to him,” said Linda. One of her best memories of John that she recalled was the time John had a chance to deliver the commencement address the year their daughter, Sarah, graduated.
Linda said that before the disease began to take its toll on John, he was very active and his desire to be invested in community life was part of who he was.
“He felt strong about our community,” she said. “John always liked giving. He liked mentoring. He liked being a leader and he wanted to step up to the plate.”
