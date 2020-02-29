St. Johnsbury voting takes place Tuesday March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the St. Johnsbury Town School.

You can also vote Monday in the Town Clerk’s office, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Please remember that all absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments