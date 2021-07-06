Remorseful Thief Strikes Lyndonville Eatery

LYNDONVILLE — A thief with a guilty conscience struck a downtown eatery over the weekend.
Someone broke into the Full Belly Deli on Depot Street between late Saturday and early Monday and made off with all the cash they could find. The grand total was $184.
Before leaving, the culprit scribbled a note on a menu in thick purple marker. It said, “I’m so sorry, I had to.”
Owner Tyler Eckhardt discovered the note and the missing money on Monday. He was disappointed.
“It’s disrespectful,” he said. “We’re a new business. We’re trying to get off the ground. And then someone does this.”
Law enforcement was immediately notified and the incident is under investigation by Vt. State Police.
The person responsible broke in through the back door. They left other items of value, like a tablet computer that sat next to the register. There is no security footage because cameras were not installed (they are now).
In search of leads, Eckhardt posted a message on Full Belly Deli’s Facebook page. He explained the situation and asked if anyone saw anything suspicious over the weekend.
The responses expressed a mix of sympathy (“Ugh, sorry guys this sucks!!”) and curiosity (“Very odd to leave a note, my guess would be someone desperate for money (drugs?)”). However they did not shed light on who might have committed the crime.
Located at 37 Depot St., Full Belly Deli is a month-old restaurant specializing in salads and sandwiches.
It is Eckhardt’s second business in the downtown area (Kiss My Glass, located directly next door, opened 3 1/2 years ago).
It opened on May 17, following over six months of extensive renovations, which began during the height of COVID-19 uncertainty.
The space was taken down to the studs and then rebuilt to include a new commercial kitchen, bar and countertops.
Eckhardt said the community has responded positively to the eatery.
While enjoying a sandwich on Tuesday, customer Hilde Sparrow said the Full Belly Deli was a positive addition to downtown Lyndonville. She called the burglary a shame.
“These people work really hard to make a nice business and they just opened,” she said. “It’s very unfortunate.”
