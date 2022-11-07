Renovated Danville Health Center Reopens

The Danville Health Center reopened Monday following a multi-month renovation project. (Contributed Photo)

DANVILLE — Northern Counties Health Care reopened the Danville Health Center Monday following a months-long renovation and 1,600-square-foot expansion.

The complete remodel of the facility cost nearly $600,000, which was largely paid for with a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan – Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements, said Chris Towne, NCHC’s chief strategy officer.

