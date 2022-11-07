Renovated Danville Health Center Reopens

DANVILLE — Northern Counties Health Care reopened the Danville Health Center Monday following a months-long renovation and 1,600-square-foot expansion.
The complete remodel of the facility cost nearly $600,000, which was largely paid for with a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan – Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements, said Chris Towne, NCHC’s chief strategy officer.
The project has created an environment that makes it easier and more efficient for staff to work together and also enhances safety, said NCHC’s director of primary care Dan Sherman. There are other improvements such as new lighting, insulation, and HVAC system.
“The redesign helps our team better care for patients today while allowing for flexibility in how we use the space in the future,” Sherman said. “One of our main goals for this renovation was to create a space to serve the Danville community for years to come.”
The project began in early June. Throughout the renovation, patients of Danville Health Center were seen at the St. Johnsbury Community Health Center building in St. Johnsbury. Danville Health Center serves about 4,800 patients, said Towne.
“Our mission is to provide high-quality, accessible, patient-centered health care, and terrific facilities are part of keeping that promise to our patients and communities,” said Michael Costa, NCHC CEO. “Investments in our communities, through projects like this, are a crucial part of our efforts to help build healthy families.”
The renovated and expanded space features artwork from local photographer Timothy Kirchoff. The redesigned check-in/check-out area includes separation from the waiting area to improve patient privacy. Two new exam rooms and additional patient care spaces will help increase access to care and improve the patient experience. There is also a new space for consulting with care teams or for meeting with a care coordinator or community health worker.
The Danville Health Center opened in 1977 and has operated in its current location since 1989. The space was previously expanded in 2011.
“Northern Counties thanks all who were a part of making this project possible, including our NCHC Team and outside contractors,” said Craig Taylor, NCHC’s Facility Director. “We thank our patients for their patience and understanding throughout the construction period.”
Towne said the Danville Health Center was closed on Friday to accomplish a one-day move of its operations back to the new space.
The clinic now has the space to accommodate additional staff and patients should it be necessary in the future.
Danville Health Center is located at 26 Cedar Lane. Services include pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric medical care, behavioral health/counseling services, chronic care coordination, community health worker services, and a low-cost pharmacy. To learn more, visit nchcvt.org or contact 802-684-2275.
NCHC has additionally received funding from the same program to conduct minor renovations of the Island Pond Health and Dental Center. Construction on that project is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2023, said Towne.
