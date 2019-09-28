Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Raymond G. Frey, founder of the St. Johnsbury Academy track and field program and coach for its first 30 years, died Thursday evening at his home. He was 92.
Teacher, athletic director, assistant headmaster, involvement with the local Junior Olympics and the St. J Rec Department – there was little Frey didn’t do in his 30-year career at St. Johnsbury Academy. He coached 21 state champions in track and field, and cross country as well. His boys’ teams won 16 state titles, including six in a row (1965-70), and another five straight from 1980-84.
