CONCORD — The first day major party candidates seeking state election could file to be on the ballot was the day a four-term Republican representative said she’s all done.
“I am announcing that I will not be running for state representative for Essex-Caledonia 1,” said Rep. Connie Quimby, R-Essex Caledonia 1, on Thursday, which is the day the elections division of the Vermont Secretary of State began accepting formal notice from candidates that they want to be on the ballot for the Aug. 11 primary.
Quimby, of Concord, was first elected to the House district in 2012 to succeed former long-time state representative Janice Peaslee of Guildhall. The district includes Concord, Kirby, Lunenburg, Maidstone, Guildhall, Granby, Brunswick and Victory. Quimby served on the House Committee on Transportation.
In her announcement she expressed appreciation to her consituents. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you for the past eight years; it has been a privilege and an honor,” she noted.
Quimby gave no other reason for not seeking re-election beyond saying that she had served a long time and was ready for her legislative role to end. She said she is interested in the person who will succeed her in the district and had already spoken to a few people about it. No one has yet given her a definitive yes.
“The only definite answer I got was a no,” she said.
Anyone interested in running for the office and becoming a candidate on the primary ballot must file with the representative district clerk (Lunenburg Town Clerk) no later than 5 p.m. on May 28. More information can be found on the Vermont Secretary of State website.
