Rep. Marty Feltus, R-Caledonia-4, is in the second year of her fourth term representing the towns of Lyndon, Burke and Sutton. Feltus served on the House Appropriations Committee in 2019.

Feltus has also served on the House Sexual Harassment Prevention Panel, Joint Information Technology Oversight Committee and the Working Group on Water Quality Funding.

