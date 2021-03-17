Millions of dollars in federal aid is expected to flow into Northeast Kingdom towns and school systems from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
St. Johnsbury will receive a total of $2.1 million, according to Vermont Congressman Peter Welch’s office.
And Lyndon Town and Lyndonville will share a total of $1.66 million, with the breakdown still being calculated, state and federal officials say.
Welch announced Monday that Newport City will receive a total of $1.246 million, Newport Town will receive $865,000 and North Country Supervisory Union will receive nearly $10 million.
The aid will flow through the Vermont government to cities, towns and villages in two batches, the first half within 90 days and the rest within a year, says Susanne Young, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Administration.
Young spoke Tuesday during Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference. She did not provide a breakdown of the amount of funding that each municipality will receive in Vermont, saying that calculations are still underway to determine that.
Information from Welch’s office has been the most detailed so far since the American Rescue Plan was signed by President Biden on Thursday. The plan for the first time includes direct aid to municipalities that leaves the decisions on how to spend it up to local officials.
On Wednesday, Welch’s office reported totals for several other towns in the NEK:
- Barton Town, Barton Village and Orleans Village will share a total of $731,492, with the allocation to be determined;
- Burke Town and Village will share $495,763.
Orleans County communities will share a total of $5.24 million, according to an aid chart from Northeastern Vermont Development Association. Caledonia County municipalities will share $5.82 million and Essex County towns will share $1.2 million.
It’s not known if the NVDA numbers reflect the total amount coming in to NEK communities.
NCSU Superintendent John Castle said Tuesday that the amount expected to flow to NCSU is close to what was expected.
School systems were told to expect double what they are due to receive from the last federal aid package approved in December, Castle said.
Young thanked the congressional delegation for “their strong advocacy” in support of Vermonters.
The municipal aid is broken down by county nationwide. Without county governments, Vermont will break down the aid further into amounts for each municipality under a population formula, Young said.
Young said Vermont and municipalities are waiting for federal rules and guidance to be issued about how to spend and track the money. The state will work with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and municipalities to prepare the aid distribution.
“Our goal to distribute it as soon after arrival as possible,” she said during the remote press conference Tuesday.
Eligible uses for the aid has been expanded to include coverage of revenue lost during the pandemic and improvements in infrastructure such as for broadband and water and sewer systems, Young said.
The aid can be used through Dec. 31, 2024, she said.
Except for emergency and immediate needs, the long time-frame allows local governments to “thoughtfully plan” ahead, Young said.
